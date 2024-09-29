Diljit Dosanjh introduces his family for first time ever at UK concert. Watch emotional moment

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, for the first time ever, introduced his family members to his fans. The singer, who is currently performing across the UK for his Dil-Luminati Tour, held a concert in Manchester on Saturday. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh talks about his 'pehla pyaar' amid marriage rumours) Diljit Dosanjh with his family members during UK show.

Diljit introduces family members to fans

During the show, he was seen bowing in front of a woman and hugging her. He then held her hand up and told the audience, "By the way, this is my mom." His mother got teary-eyed as he hugged her again. Next, Diljit bowed in front of another woman and shook hands with her. The singer said, "She is my sister. My family has come here today."

About Diljit's family

Diljit is a private person and doesn't talk much about his family. Diljit has never confirmed or talked about his rumoured marriage. In April this year, a report by The Indian Express quoted one of Diljit’s friends as claiming that the singer-actor is married to an Indian-American woman and also has a son. The report mentioned that Diljit's wife and son live in the US.

Recently, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Ammy Virk had said, “If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world. I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are my Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled”.

Diljit India concert, films

After his tour abroad, Diljit will commence the Indian leg of his tour this October. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit recently announced his casting in Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.