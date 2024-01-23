close_game
Chikankari: A Bollywood celeb favourite for the wedding season

ByShweta Sunny
Jan 23, 2024 08:55 AM IST

Chikankari ensembles are embraced in full glory all year around. Take cues from these celebs donning the embroidery work in various styles

A lehenga affair

Ananya Panday in an ice blue saree with chikankari work(Photo: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor in an ivory chikankari lehenga(Photo: Instagram)
Looking straight out of a fairytale, actor Janhvi Kapoor picked an ivory chikankari lehenga with pearl encrusted details suspended from the blouse, a long and white chikankari skirt and tonal jacket. She completed the look with middle-parted, slicked hair, a statement choker and a pair of diamond square studs.

Dreamy style

Ananya Panday in an ice blue saree with chikankari border work(Photo: Instagram)
Donning an ice blue chikankari saree, actor Ananya Panday gave major style inspo for bridesmaids. It featured chikankari work along the borders of the saree and a matching bralette. Finish with a diamond choker and blow-dried hair.

Ace it in an anarkali

Katrina Kaif opted for a peach embroidered chikankari anarkali set(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Exuding elegance, actor Katrina Kaif opted for a peach embroidered chikankari anarkali set. It featured a plunge V-neckline, intricate embroidery in floral patterns, sequin and pearl bead embellishments. It is your go-to fit for festive occasions and can be capped off with a pair of chaandbalis and juttis.

Three-piece sets FTW

Sara Ali Khan in a three-piece chikankari sharara set(Photo: Instagram)
Update your ethnic summer wardrobe with a three-piece chikankari sharara set à la actor Sara Ali Khan. It includes a sleeveless blouse, a high-waisted sharara pants with golden zari work along the hemline and a chikankari cape.

Sharara all the way

Kriti Sanon made a striking statement in a lavender chikankari sharara set(Photo: Instagram)
Keeping it desi chic, actor Kriti Sanon made a striking statement in a lavender chikankari sharara set. With a close-neck kurta, a wide-leg sharara and a dupatta, it is perfect for a daytime wedding. Keep the accessories to the minimum and opt for a messy, high ponytail.

Keeping it basic

Palak Tiwari in a bottle green straight cut kurta(Photo: Yogen Shah)
For an everyday chikankari kurta look, recreate actor Palak Tiwari’s look in a bottle green straight cut kurta. Perfect to add it to your workwear wardrobe, it is equal parts comfy and equal parts functional. For a contrasting look, opt for white palazzos or straight cut pants and round off with a pair of silver jhumkas.

A pantsuit twist

Athiya Shetty in an ivory Lucknowi chikankari pantsui(Photo: Instagram)
For the next cocktail party, take a cue from actor Athiya Shetty and slip into an ivory Lucknowi chikankari pantsuit. With baby pearl and sequin embellishments, it brought in the right notes of glamour. For a pop of colour, opt for a pair of lime yellow stilletos.

How to style

  • Invest in a light, pastel colour, straight cut kurta set with palazzos to be worn during summer days.
  • With its timeless feature, it is always a good idea to recycle and revamp your mum’s chikankari saree by stitching an anarkali set or lehenga from it.
  • A chikankari corset blouse can be styled in various ways from a saree blouse to pantsuit sets.

Inputs by stylist Lakshmi Babu

