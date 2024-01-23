Chikankari: A Bollywood celeb favourite for the wedding season
Chikankari ensembles are embraced in full glory all year around. Take cues from these celebs donning the embroidery work in various styles
A lehenga affair
Looking straight out of a fairytale, actor Janhvi Kapoor picked an ivory chikankari lehenga with pearl encrusted details suspended from the blouse, a long and white chikankari skirt and tonal jacket. She completed the look with middle-parted, slicked hair, a statement choker and a pair of diamond square studs.
Dreamy style
Donning an ice blue chikankari saree, actor Ananya Panday gave major style inspo for bridesmaids. It featured chikankari work along the borders of the saree and a matching bralette. Finish with a diamond choker and blow-dried hair.
Ace it in an anarkali
Exuding elegance, actor Katrina Kaif opted for a peach embroidered chikankari anarkali set. It featured a plunge V-neckline, intricate embroidery in floral patterns, sequin and pearl bead embellishments. It is your go-to fit for festive occasions and can be capped off with a pair of chaandbalis and juttis.
Three-piece sets FTW
Update your ethnic summer wardrobe with a three-piece chikankari sharara set à la actor Sara Ali Khan. It includes a sleeveless blouse, a high-waisted sharara pants with golden zari work along the hemline and a chikankari cape.
Sharara all the way
Keeping it desi chic, actor Kriti Sanon made a striking statement in a lavender chikankari sharara set. With a close-neck kurta, a wide-leg sharara and a dupatta, it is perfect for a daytime wedding. Keep the accessories to the minimum and opt for a messy, high ponytail.
Keeping it basic
For an everyday chikankari kurta look, recreate actor Palak Tiwari’s look in a bottle green straight cut kurta. Perfect to add it to your workwear wardrobe, it is equal parts comfy and equal parts functional. For a contrasting look, opt for white palazzos or straight cut pants and round off with a pair of silver jhumkas.
A pantsuit twist
For the next cocktail party, take a cue from actor Athiya Shetty and slip into an ivory Lucknowi chikankari pantsuit. With baby pearl and sequin embellishments, it brought in the right notes of glamour. For a pop of colour, opt for a pair of lime yellow stilletos.
How to style
- Invest in a light, pastel colour, straight cut kurta set with palazzos to be worn during summer days.
- With its timeless feature, it is always a good idea to recycle and revamp your mum’s chikankari saree by stitching an anarkali set or lehenga from it.
- A chikankari corset blouse can be styled in various ways from a saree blouse to pantsuit sets.
Inputs by stylist Lakshmi Babu