Diljit Dosanjh faces criticism for 'bad lyrics' in new video, internet says he 'makes songs for 12-year-old kids'

Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently released a new song Tension Mitra Nu Hai Ni. Now, a section of the internet has criticised the song saying that Diljit makes tracks for children. (Also Read | Ila Arun interview: Got so much royalty from Diljit Dosanjh's Choli Ke Peeche, want him to pick up more of my songs) Diljit Dosanjh's new song has been titled Tension Mitra Nu Hai Ni.

Internet not happy with Diljit Dosanjh's new song

An Instagram user, Brown Munde TV, shared the video of the new song. The words on the video read, "Bro, make songs for 12-year-old kids." The caption read, “Why is he jumping like this? Come on, bro, you’re 41.”

Reacting to the post, a person said, "What average lyrics are these." A comment read, "Spare me. Your silly jokes are better than this song." Another person wrote, "Chatgpt make more sensible songs."

Few fans support Diljit

However, several of them supported Diljit. "The music is great and fun. Why this criticism?" asked a fan. "Never been to music shows of Diljit that much, but this guy represents Punjab through his art," wrote a person. "Man loves his culture from every atom of his body. He makes me proud when he represents Punjabi people," read a comment. "It’s true that with success comes lots of jealousy from mediocre people!" commented another fan.

The release of Diljit's new song comes just a month after he concluded his Dil-Luminati India Tour in Ludhiana on December 31. He also performed in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Guwahati among other cities across India. The Ludhiana concert was added as a last-minute stop as part of the Dil-Luminati India Tour, which was earlier scheduled to end in Guwahati on December 29.

About Diljit's upcoming films

Fans will see Diljit in several films including Border 2. The film will also star Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Border 2 is slated to release in theatres worldwide on January 23, 2026. Border, released in 1997, remains a significant film in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war with a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna.

Diljit's much-awaited film Panjab '95, which was scheduled to release worldwide except India on February 7, has been delayed. The film is based on the life and death of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the film sheds light on Jaswant's relentless pursuit of justice during Punjab's tumultuous militancy period, highlighting his investigations into human rights violations and the disappearances of Sikhs. He was kidnapped and killed in 1995. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky.