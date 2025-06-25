Sardaar Ji 3 makers defend casting Hania Aamir opposite Diljit Dosanjh: ‘Was shot well before the prevailing situation’

Amid growing backlash over roping in Hania Aamir in Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, and calls to ban the film, the makers have released a statement addressing the controversy, where they defended the casting of the Pakistani actor in the project. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on Sardaarji 3 skipping India release: ‘Bahut saari cheezein humare haath mein nahi hai’ At the moment, the entire team of Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 is facing intense backlash due to the inclusion of Hania Aamir in the film.

Makers issue a statement

The film's producers released a statement on Tuesday defending their decision to cast Hania, saying she was signed on before tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. They cited this as the reason for not releasing the film in India, given the current climate.

“This is to bring to everyone’s kind notice that the film named, Sardaarji 3, was shot well before the prevailing situation that our country is facing now and it was never ever the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," read the statement posted on the social media handles.

The note further read, “We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune".

The note sparked a mixed reaction in the comment section, with some social media users praising the filmmakers for not releasing the film, while others criticised them for not editing out Hania's role instead.

Sardaar Ji 3 in trouble

At the moment, the entire team of Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 is facing intense backlash due to the inclusion of Hania Aamir in the film. The film, also starring Neeru Bajwa, is not releasing in India. It is slated to open overseas on June 27,

The controversy comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The escalated tension revived the calls to boycott Pakistani actors, and the release of Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's film Abir Gulaal was subsequently stalled. Several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, had their social media accounts made no longer accessible in India.