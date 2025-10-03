Internet mocks Urvashi Rautela for sharing same posts as Priyanka Chopra: 'I did this in school for crush's attention'

Urvashi Rautela is once again in the news, and this time, it's for allegedly copying actor Priyanka Chopra. This antic has left the internet laughing. On Thursday, Urvashi re-shared four of the same Instagram Stories that Priyanka had posted on her social media platforms. A section of social media users teased Urvashi Rautela for sharing the same posts as Priyanka Chopra.

Urvashi Rautela chooses to copy Priyanka Chopra's posts

Priyanka shared posts on famed primatologist Jane Goodall, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti. Urvashi Rautela not only chose the same subjects but also re-shared the exact same posts. On Reddit, social media users shared screenshots of Priyanka and Urvashi's similar posts. It was posted with the caption, "Urvashi Rautela posting the exact same stories as Priyanka Chopra. I love her."

Internet calls Urvashi ‘fun in small doses’

Reacting to this, a person said, "Youngest, most beautiful IITIAN beauty pageant winner to ever post the same stories as PC. The only person whom I can't tell is a character or real." A Reddit user said, "I always wonder, is Urvashi dumb or acting dumb to stay relevant in the industry. Unbothered queen. This is hilarious!"

A Redditor wrote, "Urvashi is fun in small doses. I used to do the same when I wanted attention from my crush. Those were the school days, though." A comment read, "Urvashi is one of the most entertaining Bollywood celebs. She is like a fun brain-rot movie - you know it's soooo bad that it is actually fun to watch!!"

A social media user, "She is not stupid....we are talking about her after she did this, so she won. Once again, Queen Urvashi won." Another comment read, "After Rakhi Sawant, she is the one who can handle all-time entertainment." "Urvashi and her capabilities to stay in news/gossip somehow… hats off," commented another person.

Urvashi has done this before, too

This isn't the first time Urvashi has copied someone else. In 2020, Urvashi copy-pasted the views of New York-based author JP Brammer on Parasite on X. She had earlier shared tweets by PM Narendra Modi and model Gigi Hadid without giving due credit. In 2022, Urvashi seemingly plagiarised all the major talking points for her TEDx Talk speech from earlier speakers.

About Urvashi's recent film

Urvashi was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj, a Telugu period action drama film directed by Bobby Kolli. The film also starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

All about Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.