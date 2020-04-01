e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Urvashi Rautela copy-pastes US writer’s tweet on Parasite, he asks ‘why didn’t she at least correct the grammar?’

Urvashi Rautela copy-pastes US writer’s tweet on Parasite, he asks ‘why didn’t she at least correct the grammar?’

Urvashi Rautela once again copied a famous person’s tweet and this time it was New York-based writer John Paul Brammer who had shared his views on Oscar-winner Parasite.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Urvashi Rautela posted a plagiarised tweet to praise the film, Parasite.
Urvashi Rautela posted a plagiarised tweet to praise the film, Parasite. (IANS)
         

Actor Urvashi Rautela has landed in a plagiarism controversy yet again as she went on to share her views on the Oscar-winning film Parasite on Twitter, or rather copy-pasting the views of a New York-based author JP Brammer. Urvashi has earlier shared tweets by model Gigi Hadid and PM Narendra Modi without giving due credit.

Taking to Twitter to talk about Parasite, Urvashi wrote on Tuesday, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.”

Hindustantimes

However, John didn’t take offence of Urvashi copying the tweet, instead saying that he’s ‘rooting for her’. The writer commented on a collage of screenshots of his and Urvashi’s tweets that a user posted to bring the incident to his attention.

 

He didn’t stop at this and wondered why Urvashi didn’t corect the grammar. He tweeted, “Why didn’t she at least correct the grammar” um my bad grammar?? is part of the vibe??? wow.”

Urvashi’s followers soon reacted with screenshots of John’s tweet, with many of them calling her a “thief.” A follower commented, “It’s no brain time.” Another wrote, “Why am I not surprised” along with a rolling eyes emoji.

Also read: Neena Gupta on lockdown: ‘Nothing cheers me but one tries to be cheerful, what else can one do’

Urvashi has been part of similar controversies in the past. The actor had wished Shabana Azmi a swift recovery post her car accident. However, her tweet turned out to be a copy of the tweet posted by none other than PM Modi. She had earlier also copied model Gigi Hadid’s note she’d written to slam the media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

