Urvashi Rautela copies PM Narendra Modi’s tweet for Shabana Azmi, Twitter trolls her apart

bollywood

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 15:58 IST

Actor Urvashi Rautela is in the news once more for plagiarising on social media. This time, she has copied Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet for Shabana Azmi, after the veteran actor was injured in a car accident on Saturday evening.

Hours after PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery,” Urvashi tweeted the same thing from her own account. However, netizens called her out for copying the PM’s tweet word for word.

Urvashi Rautela’s tweet is an exact copy of PM Narendra Modi’s tweet.

Urvashi Rautela’s copy-paste job drew a lot of flak from netizens.

Several Twitter users called Urvashi Rautela out for plagiarising PM Narendra Modi’s tweet.

Almost all the responses to Urvashi Rautela’s tweet pointed out that it was the same as PM Narendra Modi’s tweet.

This is not the first time that Urvashi Rautela has passed off someone else’s social media post as her own.

Earlier, Urvashi passed off a statement by supermodel Gigi Hadid as her own. After reports that she tipped off the photographers to capture her on a coffee date with Ananya Panday’s cousin and aspiring actor Ahaan Panday but later feigned ignorance, she slammed the media.

“Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day ... pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of,” Urvashi wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of the report.

“The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way ...truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time... give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life,” Urvashi added.

Urvashi’s statement was a carbon copy of a statement released by Gigi, after repeated “negative” stories about her relationship with Zayn Malik, with just the references of Zayn removed. She later apologised for the “huge mistake” committed by her publicist.

