Home / Bollywood / PM Narendra Modi says news of Shabana Azmi's accident distressing: 'I pray for her quick recovery'

PM Narendra Modi says news of Shabana Azmi’s accident distressing: ‘I pray for her quick recovery’

On Saturday evening, Shabana suffered injuries after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, where she is being treated for her injuries.

bollywood Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi .
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the news of veteran actor Shabana Azmi’s accident and called it “distressing”. He wrote on Twitter, “The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.”

On Saturday evening, Shabana suffered injuries after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, where she is being treated for her injuries.

The accident took place near the Khalapur toll booth at around 4 pm, according to Maharashtra traffic police officials.

Earlier Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also tweeted hoping for her well-being.

Shabana, who was sitting in the front seat of the car next to the driver, sustained injuries on her face, according to Khalapur police. Her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling in a different car behind her, was unharmed.

“The Safari was being driven by Azmi’s driver, followed by the Audi. The driver tried to overtake and ended up crashing into the moving truck from the rear,” said Vishwajeet Kainjade, inspector at Khalapur police station.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhaskar, Hansal Mehta, Ranvir Shorey and Gauahar Khan expressed sadness on hearing the news of Shabana’s accident and wished her a speedy recovery.

