Shikhar Pahariya holds girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor close in Arjun Kapoor’s birthday post for Boney Kapoor: See pics

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor turned 70 on Tuesday, and his son and actor Arjun Kapoor marked the occasion with a heartfelt note and a glimpse into the intimate birthday celebration. The evening was filled with family time, music, laughter, and smiles and what truly caught everyone’s eye was the cozy moment shared between Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. At the party, Janhvi Kapoor kept it casual yet chic in jeans and a white tank top, layered with a lavender cardigan featuring frilled sleeves.

Arjun Kapoor shares glimpse of Boney’s birthday bash

On Tuesday, Arjun took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for his father, Boney Kapoor. Along with his note, he posted a throwback picture from his childhood featuring himself, his sister Anshula Kapoor, and their dad.

In his message, Arjun poured his love and admiration for his father. Sharing the images, Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday, Dad (heart emoji). You’ve spent your life building, creating, giving to family, to films, to everyone who crosses your path. Thank you for teaching me what it means to show up with heart, to keep evolving, and to always move forward. I’m proud to be your son.”

The pictures also offered a peek into the celebration from live singing and family posing together to a grand three-tier cake for the birthday boy. In the family photo, Janhvi is seen posing with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, who affectionately holds her from behind. Janhvi Kapoor kept it casual yet chic in jeans and a white tank top, layered with a lavender cardigan featuring frilled sleeves.

Anshula Kapoor also shared moments from the birthday bash, and wrote, “Everywhere I go, someone always mentions your kindness, your generosity, and the warmth you carry wherever you are @boney.kapoor. You’ve given so much love to the world, and I hope it all comes back to you today. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you.”

The birthday party was attended by Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor among others. Sharing a special birthday message for Boney, Anil wrote on Instagram, “Happy 70th, Boney! Hard to believe how many memories, laughs, and adventures we’ve lived through together. Grateful for every bit of it - the highs, the lows, and everything that shaped us along the way. Wishing you all the happiness, love, and good health always.”

About Boney's personal life, career

Boney is the husband of the late Sridevi. They have two daughters--actors Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Earlier, he was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. They have two children--Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Boney has produced and co-produced many films in the last three decades. They include Mr India, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Loafer, Judaai, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Pukar, No Entry, Kyun Ho Gaya Na, Wanted, Milenge Milenge, Mom, Vakeel Saab, Mili and Maidaan, among many others. In 2023, he made his acting film debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.