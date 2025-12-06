Ranveer Singh drops flirty comment on Deepika Padukone’s post, internet calls him ‘pookie’

Actor Deepika Padukone turned heads during her recent movie date night, later giving fans a closer look at her look through a series of Instagram photos. And it was her husband Ranveer Singh who managed to take the spotlight with his flirtatious comment that instantly sent fans into a frenzy. Deepika Padukone has already watched Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and took to Instagram to share her reaction.

Ranveer drops flirty comment

On Friday, Deepika hopped onto Instagram to share a series of photos showcasing her look. Sharing the images, Deepika wrote, “Date Night at the Movies! #Dhurandhar”, and tagged Ranveer.

In the images, Deepika is seen in multiple poses. She is seen wearing a structured black jacket with gold buttons. The jacket is paired black top with high-waisted, wide-leg dark-denim jeans that give the outfit a relaxed silhouette. She is wearing pointed black heels which elevates the look. Her hair is styled in soft, voluminous waves that cascade around her shoulders.

Ranveer was quick to take to the comments to react to the look, leaving behind a cheeky one-liner. “JAAN HI LELE (knife emoji),” Ranveer wrote. It loosely translates into, “Just take my life”.

Social media users were instantly obsessed with Ranveer’s comment, flooding the post with laughing and heart emojis. Many fans called his flirty one-liner the “highlight” of Deepika’s post.

One wrote, “@ranveersingh Deepika won in life yooooo!!!!”, with another posting, “@ranveersingh ufff”.

“@ranveersingh you are one lucky man,” one wrote, and another shared, “@ranveersingh can't agree anymore”. “@ranveersingh such a pookie,” one post.

Deepika reviews Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Deepika has already watched Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and took to Instagram to share her reaction. The film, which opened to largely positive audience reviews and is building strong momentum at the box office, has got Deepika’s stamp of approval too.

Deepika posted a note for Ranveer on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.36 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to the cinema hall now! So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh”, ending it with a kiss emoji. She also congratulated the entire cast and crew on the film’s release.

Dhurandhar features a powerful ensemble cast, led by Ranveer Singh. Akshaye Khanna delivers a compelling performance as the calculating Rehman, bringing a mix of restraint and menace to the screen. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan add to this stellar star cast directed by Aditya Dhar. As per Sacnilk, the film has already crossed ₹27 crore at the box office.