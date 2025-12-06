Saiyaara's Aneet Padda makes a bold statement at Ambanis' star-studded Swadesh event: See her saree inspired fusion look

Actor Aneet Padda made an appearance at the Swadesh store launch in Mumbai. The actor, who grabbed attention for her role in the film Saiyaara, chose to wear an Indo-Western fusion metallic outfit that resembled a saree, making a strong fashion statement. Aneet Padda at Swadesh event(Instagram/Swadesh Online)

Aneet Padda makes bold fashion statement

Aneet skipped the usual saree and opted for a modern twist with a brown metallic draped outfit that looked a saree-like silhouette without being traditional. The fabric was styled in an elegant asymmetric flow, adding movement and a sculpted edge to her appearance. She kept her beauty look soft and natural, wearing her hair in loose waves with minimal makeup and just a hint of pink on the lips. Aneet chose not to accessorise heavily, pairing the outfit only with a few rings on her fingers. The overall look felt youthful, chic and effortlessly festive.

The 23-year-old wasn’t the only prominent face at the event. In fact, a galaxy of stars descended at the event and almost all of them chose to style themselves in Indian outfits.

Other celebrities at the event

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived at the event wearing a bandhgala and an anarkali suit, respectively. Sonam Kapoor, pregnant with her second child, wore an elegant black saree on the occasion.

Ananya Panday caught everyone’s attention with an orange Banarasi saree. Jahnvi Kapoor, like Padda, chose to sport an Indo-Western outfit, inspired by the lehenga. Her sister, Khushi Kapoor, though, struck a different note with a three-piece brocade suit in brown colour.

Bhumi Pednekar showed the artistry of handloom with her purple saree. Karisma Kapoor wore a simple but elegant white and yellow saree. Raveena Tandon also wore a simple but impressive dress – a black saree with a yellow and red border.

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a lehenga and choli with an elaborate design. Gauri Khan wore a brocade Anarkali dress in blue colour.

Madhuri Dixit arrived with her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene. The veteran actress wore a black saree with a grey and red pallu. Nene chose a simple look to complement his wife.

Genelia Deshmukh wore a red saree while her husband Riteish wore an ethnic outfit. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech wore matching outfits in a light pink colour. The hostess – Nita Ambani – didn’t disappoint with her look. She chose to wear a blue Banarasi saree with elaborate patterns.