From Saiyaara's Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to Labubu to Operation Sindoor, here's what India was Googling in 2025

Google has unveiled its annual “India’s Year in Search 2025: The A to Z of Trending Searches”. More than anything else, it's a picture of what the people around you are searching for and what piques their interest the most. From artificial intelligence and cricket to cinema, culture, and memes, this list offers a snapshot of what India is Googling on the daily, giving us a glimpse into the country's digital activity.

A to Z: India’s Year in Search 2025 A is for Aneet Padda & Ahaan Panday: The breakout stars of hit romantic film Saiyaara ranked as top trending entertainment personalities. The film became the #1 top trending movie search of 2025, while its title track was the most searched song of the year. Furthermore, 2025's Spotify Wrapped also featured Saiyaara's title track, Saiyaara as the 3rd most popular song amongst listeners.

B is for Bryan Johnson on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast: The #1 trending podcast search. A mid-show walkout due to poor air quality sparked national discussion, with “Air Quality near me” also trending among “Near Me” queries. As Nikhil Kamath also just featured Elon Musk on his show just a few days ago, no one would be surprised to see his podcast on the list next year.

C is for Ceasefire: The #1 trending “Meaning” query. As searches for “What is ceasefire” spiked, people also looked up meanings for topics like mock drills, stampedes, and viral slang such as “Pookie,” “5201314,” and “Nonce.”

D is for Dharmendra: A heartfelt tribute to the late legend. The actor ranked as the #10 Top Overall Search and #2 News Event, as fans celebrated his cinematic legacy after his death on November 24, 2025 at the age of 89.

E is for Earthquake near me: The #1 trending “Near Me” search. Indians turned to Google in moments of uncertainty.

F is for Final Destination & Floodlighting: A mix of thrills and trends. Final Destination Bloodlines, which was released this May, topped international film searches. “Floodlighting” became the #1 dating term of the year. It basically means trauma dumping on your new date in the hopes that it creates a sense of immediate intimacy.

G is for Google Gemini: The year AI went mainstream. Google Gemini was the #2 Top Overall Search, with rising curiosity for DeepSeek, Perplexity, ChatGPT, Google AI Studio, and Flow — all reflecting India’s deep dive into digital intelligence.

H is for Haldi Trend: Organic beauty ruled social media this year as wellness becomes a major trend word. The Haldi (turmeric water) trend went viral as wellness and tradition found a modern, aesthetic revival.

I is for Indian Premier League: Cricket reigned supreme. IPL 2025 topped both the Top Overall Search and Top Sports Events lists, ahead of the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy.

J is for Jemimah Rodrigues: The breakout women’s cricket star was India’s #1 Top Woman personality after the team cinched the trophy for India at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, joined by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in a year that redefined women’s sports.

K is for Kantara: South cinema surged ahead. Kantara was the #2 Top Movie search, joined by Tamil hit Coolie, Malayalam thriller Marco, and Telugu film Game Changer.

L is for Labubu: The internet’s favourite collectable. “What is a Labubu?” became a top trending search as the quirky toy went viral among young fans and collectors alike.

M is for Maha Kumbh: The year’s #1 Top News Event. The sacred gathering drove searches for “Kumbh Mela itinerary,” making it 2025’s most searched travel trend.

N is for Nano Banana Trends: AI met art. Searches for Gemini’s image model Nano Banana drove creative prompts like “Gemini saree trend” and “3D model trend.”

O is for Operation Sindoor: A moment of national unity. Following the Pahalgam attack, searches for “Operation Sindoor” and “live updates” surged as citizens followed India’s military response.

P & Q are for Phu Quoc: The Vietnamese island saw record-breaking search interest, joining travel favourites like the Philippines, Phuket, and Pondicherry.

R is for Ranveer Allahbadia: The creator and podcaster ranked among the top trending personalities. Fans also searched for “Latent meaning,” after his debilitating fiasco of asking the wrong question at the wrong time.

S is for Squid Game & Sunita Williams: Squid Game led international show searches, followed by K-dramas like When Life Gives You Tangerines and Indian hits like Panchayat. Astronaut Sunita Williams also trended as a top woman personality after she was stuck in space for 608 days before safely returning to Earth.

T & U are for Thekua, Ukadiche Modak (and more!): Food searches celebrated regional favourites, from Idli to Ugadi Pachadi, as Indians rediscovered traditional recipes.

V is for Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The teenage cricket sensation emerged as 2025’s #1 trending personality, ahead of Priyansh Arya and Abhishek Sharma.

W is for Women’s World Cup & Waqf Bill: Historic sports moments and major policies defined 2025. “What is Waqf Bill” was India’s #1 “What Is” query of the year. India’s maiden victory at the Women’s World Cup became one of the most searched and celebrated moments of 2025, marking a historic milestone for Indian cricket.

X is for X’s Grok: Curiosity about new AI tools surged, with Grok trending as part of the expanding AI landscape.

Y is for Yorkshire Pudding: A taste of global comfort food. The British classic became a surprise hit among Indian home cooks.

Z is for Zubeen Garg: Zubeen Garg, the beloved Assamese singer and composer, passed away on September 19 this year, prompting a nationwide outpouring of grief and remembrance for the musical legend. The late Assamese icon trended nationwide as fans remembered his musical legacy.

# is for 67 Meme: The viral mystery that united the internet in confusion and laughter. Other meme trends included the “Arjun Kapoor meme” and “Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job meme.”

From AI and cinema to cricket and culture, Google India’s Year in Search 2025 reveals a nation that’s as curious as it is connected.