Kartik Aaryan gets emotional, shares unseen pics from sister Kritika Tiwari’s wedding: ‘Seeing my kiki as a bride…’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is a busy bee at the moment, not just in his professional life but also his personal life. Apart from promoting his next film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with co-star Ananya Panday, Kartik has been swamped with wedding festivities. Not his own, but his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari’s! Kritika, fondly called Kiki, tied the knot with pilot Tejashwi Kumar Singh in Taj Usha Kiran Palace in Gwalior this week. We already witnessed Kartik setting the dance floor on fire for his sister’s sangeet, and all the fun he had at her haldi ceremony. But today, we get a glimpse of Kartik as an emotional brother after his sister’s vidaai.

Sharing unseen breathtaking pictures from Dr Kritika Tiwari’s wedding, Kartik Aaryan penned an emotional note. It read, “There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment !! 🥹 Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength. I’m proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we’ve shared.”

The emotional brother further shared, “And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side. You may be starting a new chapter, but you’ll always be my little sister- the heartbeat of our family. Nothing makes me happier than knowing you found that rare, once-in-a-lifetime love, with someone as pure and caring as Tej❤️. May this new journey give you everything you once only dreamed of, little one ❤️.”

We wish the newlyweds all the happiness! Meanwhile, fans are gearing up to watch Kartik and Ananya’s rom com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in theatres on December 25. The film will clash with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Simar Bhatia’s Ikkis.