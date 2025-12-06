Dhurandhar adds post midnight, early morning shows post blockbuster opening, Ranveer Singh film plays 24 hours in Mumbai

Dhurandhar’s box office opening took everyone by surprise. The trade had predicted the film to open in the range of ₹18-20 crore, but the Ranveer Singh film surprised everyone with a ₹27 crore start, the best in the actor’s career. Now, after that strong start, exhibitors have pushed for more shows for the film, with many theatres in Mumbai now screening the film around the clock. Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar post midnight shows added

Many theatres in Mumbai added shows for post midnight and early morning by Friday evening itself. PVR Sangam in Chakala has a 1:50 AM show for Dhurandhar, while Eros has a 6 AM show for the IMAX version. Similarly, PVR Citi Mall and MovieMax Sion also have early morning shows, while Metro INOX has one at 1:30 AM. But there are a couple of theatres where the film is screening around the clock. Maxus Cinema Bhayandar has as many as 8 shows in the late-night/early-morning period spread across its screens, with the film screening almost nonstop. The Borivali Maxus also has six shows in the time period.

Maxus Cinemas in Bhayandar has several shows of Dhurandhar post midnight.

Dhurandhar box office collection

The Aditya Dhar directorial raked in ₹27 crore net in India on its opening day, making it one of the biggest openings for a Hindi film in 2025, behind only Chhaava’s ₹31 crore. It was positive word of mouth that pushed the film’s collections after a subpar advance booking collection of ₹14 crore. There have been unsubstantiated reports of manipulation of the figures through block bookings as well.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.