Home / India News / ‘I’m sure he’ll hoist the tri-colour next year’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter shares emotional Independence Day post

‘I’m sure he’ll hoist the tri-colour next year’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter shares emotional Independence Day post

Sharmistha posted images from last year’s Independence Day celebrations with her father and hoped for him to get better to hoist the tri-colour next year.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 11:49 IST
hindustantims.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(@Sharmistha_GK/Twitter)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter on Saturday and revisited her memories with father. She said her father never missed hoisting the National Flag on Independence Day.

Sharmistha posted images from last year’s Independence Day celebrations and hoped for her father to get better to hoist the tri-colour next year.

“In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” her post read.

 Also read: Pranab Mukherjee being closely monitored, medical condition unchanged

The former president’s health condition remains critical but stable. As per the statement issued by the hospital where he is being treated, Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator and is being closely monitored.

“The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the Army (R&R) Hospital said in a statement on Saturday morning.

On Friday, Sharmistha tweeted out saying that her father’s medical has not worsened.

“Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from the last two days is that though my dads’ condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. There’s little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light,” she had posted.

