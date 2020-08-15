‘Former President Pranab Mukherjee being closely monitored, medical condition unchanged’: Hospital

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 11:50 IST

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition remains unchanged, the Army (R&R) Hospital, where Mukherjee is undergoing treatment since Monday, announced on Saturday, adding that he continues to be on ventilatory support.

“His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the statement added.

On the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday, Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha took to Twitter and shared memories of last year’s Independence Day celebrations with her father. She said her father never missed a year to hoist the tri-colour on Independence Day and hoped for him to do the same next year.

“In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” her tweet read.

The former president underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday.

On Friday, Sharmistha said that her father’s condition remains critical but has not worsened.

“Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from the last two days is that though my dads’ condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. There’s little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light,” she said.

Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.