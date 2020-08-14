e-paper
Home / India News / 'Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator, medical condition unchanged': Hospital

‘Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator, medical condition unchanged’: Hospital

The statement issued by the hospital said that the former president is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. “His vital parameters are presently stable,” it added.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday.
Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday.
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition remains unchanged, the Army (R&R) Hospital, where Mukherjee is undergoing treatment since Monday, announced on Friday. The statement issued by the hospital said that the former president is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. “His vital parameters are presently stable,” it added.

The hospital, in its morning update on Thursday, had said that Mukherjee is “deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support”.

Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday. Rumours about his health condition were doing the rounds on social media, but Mukherjee’s family took to Twitter to refute them.

“My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” Mukherjee’s elder son and former Congress MP Abhijit tweeted.

His daughter and Congress leader Sharmishta urged media not to call her. “Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital,” she tweeted.

