No improvement in former President’s health: Hospital

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 04:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition remained unchanged, the Army (R&R) Hospital, where Mukherjee is undergoing treatment since Monday, announced on Thursday.

“He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in its morning bulletin.

Mukherjee had to undergo a critical operation to remove a clot in his brain, suffered due to a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday. Rumours about his health condition were doing the rounds on social media, but Mukherjee’s family took to Twitter to refute it.

“My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” Mukherjee’s elder son and former Congress MP Abhijit tweeted.

Mukherjee’s daughter and Congress leader, Sharmishta, also said that the rumours were false. “Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital,” she tweeted.

