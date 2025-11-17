End-of-year exams got your child feeling stressed? Mental health expert shares 5 ways parents can ease their anxiety

As the year comes to an end, students are gearing up for exam season. This period can be overwhelming for children as they endure a lot of pressure, from studying continuously for long hours and memorising notes, to meeting the unspoken expectations of parents and teachers. All in all, they may find themselves in the eye of the storm, trying to navigate multiple challenges at once. Children can feel stressed during exams. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The transition from joyful festivals in September-October to the suddenly jam-packed days at the year's end, with tight routines, hopping from late tuitions to schoolwork, and very little breathing space, can all be too much. With so much weight on tiny shoulders, how can parents support children during this challenging period? Emotional responses like stress or anxiety are common.

HT Lifestyle connected with Prakriti Poddar, global head of mental health and wellbeing at Roundglass Living app, who shared ways in which parents can help lower children's exam anxiety.

“Exam season doesn’t need to be a source of dread for students and their families. It is important to remember that exams are more than mere assessments of knowledge; they present valuable opportunities for students to build resilience, unlock potential, and cultivate skills that will benefit them for years to come," she reminded, urging a mindset shift that lifts the heavy burden associated with exams.

Prakriti recommended 5 tips on how exam stress can be managed:

Parents should encourage children to follow healthy habits during exam season.(Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

1. Manage your own stress

During exam season, even parents start to panic. This is a harmful habit because, as per Prakriti, children pick up their stress and internalise it.

“Children absorb behaviour like sponges. When parents handle stressful situations with composure, they’re showing their children that stress isn’t something to be afraid of,” she said. Since parents are role models, children emulate their behaviour. So children benefit if parents advocate for wellness practices, like meditation and yoga.

2. Focus on learning, not just memorising

Another common reason for anxiety among students is memorisation, worrying about whether they will be able to cover all their notes, and most importantly, the fear of going blank in the exam hall is truly mentally devastating. This is where parents need to step in and help shift the focus, as Prakriti noted, away from rote learning.

Instead, students should aim to understand the basic concept, then the sheer pressure to recall every answer, every word, for word also disappears. "Focusing more on understanding the concepts rather than memorising them is a smart strategy to reduce stress,” Prakriti reminded.

3. Breathe

Students may begin to feel stressed or panic if they fall behind schedule or if something doesn't go as planned. In such moments, easy breathing exercises can help calm the overwhelming stress responses.

Prakriti recommended the 3-2-1 technique. “Find three objects that you can see, two objects that you can feel by touch, and one scent that you can smell. This sensory mapping exercise shifts brain activity from your emotional centres to the present moment, which helps to ease anxiety,” she explained.

4. Go outdoors

Is exam stress eating you away? Go touch some grass, quite literally. Prakrti revealed that spending time in green spaces lowers stress hormones and reduces blood pressure. Parents can encourage children to go out for short walks, so that they come back rejuvenated, releasing all the pent-up anxiety.

5. Eat brain-boosting foods

When your mind is restless and the night feels too short, going into overdrive because of the syllabus you still have left to cover, the first instinct is to settle the storm of worst-case scenarios with your favourite comfort food, which happens to be junk most of the time.

Emotional overeating provides a temporary distraction, but in the long run is not good for your health. Even immediately, the consequences are drastic; processed foods cause sugar spikes and crashes, leaving you exhausted.

Prakriti suggested eating brain healthy food during exam season. She shared these options: “Fresh berries deliver antioxidants that are fantastic for memory function. Healthy fats from nuts help with sustained concentration. Protein sources like Greek yoghurt, boiled eggs, or chickpea hummus help maintain stable blood sugar levels that prevent focus crashes common with eating processed snacks.”

In conclusion, exam time doesn't have to be the season of frazzled nerves or long hours cooped up with books at a desk. With healthy and mindful practices, families can support their children and help them navigate the exam season with calm and composure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.