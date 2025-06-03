Ira Khan enjoys coffee with Nupur Shikhare, Junaid Khan and mom Reena Dutta in 'perfect family photo' from Germany

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is soaking in some quality family time during her stay in Germany. She recently stepped out for a cosy coffee outing with her husband, Nupur Shikhare, and was joined by her brother Junaid Khan, mother Reena Dutta, and mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare. Ira gave fans a glimpse of their heartwarming get-together through a sweet post on social media. (Also Read: Ira Khan on being a star kid: Being a part of the family I am, has affected my mental health) Ira Khan shares a glimpse of cosy moments with family from recent outing.

Ira Khan with family in Germany

On Tuesday, Ira took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of herself spending quality time with her family. The picture showed her sitting beside her mother, Reena, and husband, Nupur, while her brother, actor Junaid, was seen sitting with Ira's mother-in-law. They were seen enjoying coffee at a street-side eatery and posed together for a sweet picture. In the caption of her post, Ira dropped just a bunch of red heart emojis.

The internet couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable family picture. One of the comments read, "Oh this picture made my heart happy." Another wrote, "Wow ... Family gathering brunch." A third user commented, "Perfect family picture." Another said, "Such a beautiful picture." One added, "Love the pic. Especially your mum on his side and his mum next to Junaid. How comfortable, wholesome, inclusive – how beautiful. +10 points to the one who did the seating arrangement."

Ira Khan on her bond with Junaid Khan

Earlier, in an interview with Official People Of India, Ira had spoken about her bond with brother Junaid and said, "I don’t know whether this happens with all siblings, but either I wanted to be exactly like him in some aspects, while in some aspects I had to be exactly the opposite. He liked Manchester United. So I had to not like Manchester United. We fought every single day till he finished school. When he went to college, he got a life, so he stopped troubling me and then we actually became very close. So it was a very big shift but it was a fun shift."

While Ira is not a part of the film industry, her brother Junaid made his Bollywood debut with the film Maharaj and was praised for his performance. He followed it up with his first theatrical release, Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor. Although the film failed to make a mark at the box office, it received some love after its OTT release. It is available to stream on JioHotstar.