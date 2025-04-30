Ira Khan on Aamir Khan being an absent parent: ‘He takes a larger volume of blame upon himself’

Actor Aamir Khan has a special bond with his daughter Ira Khan today, but he still grapples with the guilt of being largely absent from her life when she was growing up. Despite their current closeness, the memories of his past absence continue to weigh on him. Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan calls parent-child relationship very complicated: 'You're supposed to see them as people' Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta.

Aamir and Ira on handling the guilt

Aamir and Ira spoke about their relationship and how it has evolved over time during an interview with Pinkvilla, which was held at the Agatsu Foundation, a centre for mental well-being run by Ira.

When asked about how he deals with this feeling of guilt, Aamir said, “I was lost within the magic of films and cinema, and I realised my absence after 35 years, and I felt extremely guilty. You also realise that you are never going to get that time back, and that disturbs you... I don’t sweep things under the carpet and avoid dealing with them. I like to live with my feelings. That’s why whenever any of my movies don’t do well, I feel depressed. I mourn them because I feel that if I don’t do that, it will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Ira also spoke about her relationship with Aamir, and her thoughts on forgiveness and healing. Ira said, “He takes a larger volume of blame upon himself than I actually assign to him. In my mind, the blame is also on me, and there are a few things that even I don’t do well, like not knowing how to feel and express anger. I have been trying to be better in the past 2 years, and once that happens, then I can decide what exactly I am angry about, and then the forgiving can begin.”

About Ira and Aamir Khan

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. Her younger brother, Junaid Khan, is an actor who made his film debut in 2024. Ira tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Aamir and Reena got married in 1986. They also have a daughter, Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002.

He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 but parted ways in 2021, after 16 years of marriage. They have a son--Azad. On the film front, Aamir will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par next. The film is a spiritual sequel to his 2008 hit, Taare Zameen Par.