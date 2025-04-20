Aamir Khan says he plays a ‘politically incorrect’ role in Sitaare Zameen Par: He insults everybody

Fans are eagerly awaiting to get an update on Aamir Khan's next release. The actor's next film is Sitaare Zameen Par, which is touted as the film's spiritual sequel. In an interaction with his China fan club, which was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), Aamir spilled the beans on his character in the film. (Also read: Sitaare Zameen Par is not a sequel to Taare Zameen Par? Here's what Aamir Khan said) Aamir Khan opened up about what audience can expect from his upcoming film in a new interview. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI03_13_2025_000172A)(PTI)

What Aamir Khan said

During the interaction, Aamir said, “I am working on a film now [Sitaare Zameen Par] which is almost ready. It is the sequel of Taare Zameen Par. Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about people who are differently abled. It is about love, friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It’s a comedy but the theme is the same.”

‘He is not sensitive at all’

He went on to add, "My character in Taare Zameen Par was Nikumb, who is a very sensitive person. In this film my character’s name is Gulshan but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh. He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude, politically incorrect and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife, mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems, and the story is how he changes with the film. How these people in the spectrum teach him what it is to be a good human being.”

He revealed that the film is a remake of the Spanish film Champions. Sitaare Zameen Par was announced in October 2023. It will star Aamir alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. RS Prasanna is the director of the sequel. An official release date is yet to be announced.