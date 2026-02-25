Can you consume too much sugar from fruits? UK surgeon explains how fibre changes the way glucose is absorbed from fruit

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is cutting through the noise surrounding the sugar content in fruits, addressing a common concern: can you actually consume too much sugar from fruit? Amid growing online debates that often blur the line between natural and added sugars , he breaks down what the science really says and whether fruit deserves its recent bad reputation, in an instagram video shared on February 25.

With rising awareness around sugar intake, many people are beginning to question even the healthiest items on their plate. Can you eat too much fruit? Is the sugar in fruit really the same as the refined sugar added to processed snacks and fizzy drinks? And at what point does “healthy eating” become excessive? As concerns around metabolic health grow and social media debates intensify, confusion about fruit and its natural sugar content has only deepened - prompting experts to weigh in on whether whole fruits are being unfairly blamed.

Can you eat too much sugar from fruits? According to Dr Rajan, it is technically possible to eat too much fruit - but most people are nowhere near that threshold, much like the average person is not over-exercising. He explains that if you are concerned about excessive sugar intake, your focus should be on cutting down added sugars found in ultra-processed foods, not the natural sugars in whole fruits, which come packaged with fibre, vitamins and antioxidants, that help slow down glucose absorption and prevent sharp blood sugar spikes.

He explains, “You can definitely eat too much fruit, but the average person is nowhere near that level. Just like the average person is not exercising too much. If you need to worry about sugar, worry about the overconsumption of added sugar in ultraprocessed foods, not the sugar in an apple that comes with four grams of fibre, vitamin C, and polyphenols and antioxidants.”

Why is fruit sugar different? Dr Rajan highlights that excessive sugar consumption can hamper your metabolic health over time, but not when it comes packaged in a fibre matrix. Eating sugar without fibre results in a sharp glucose spike and crash, but the natural sugars from fruits do not behave in the same way, thanks to the fibre content.

He explains, “Excessive sugar over a long period of time in isolation could contribute to metabolic dysfunction. But sugar in a fibre matrix stimulates a normal physiological response. When you eat sugar without fibre, like in candy, juice, or soda, you get a sharp up and down of glucose. For a person with a normally functioning pancreas, this doesn't really matter. But when you eat sugar with fibre, like you get in an apple, you get a completely physiological response with a more flattened curve thanks to the fibre.”

How does fibre help? The surgeon further explains that fibre slows down gastric emptying, meaning sugar is absorbed more gradually over a longer period rather than causing a rapid spike. Fibre also binds to sugar molecules, reducing the efficiency of their absorption, with a portion passing through the digestive system undigested. This slower, moderated process helps improve insulin sensitivity and triggers satiety signals, keeping you fuller for longer.

Dr Rajan elaborates, “Fibre slows gastric emptying, so sugar trickles into your bloodstream over two to three hours instead of 20 minutes. Fibre can also bind physically to sugar molecules, thus reducing absorption efficiency, so you're getting less effective glucose. And some of the calories literally pass through unabsorbed because they're bound by the fibre. Fibre can also increase insulin sensitivity. Your cells respond better to insulin, so you need less of it to clear the same amount of glucose. Plus, fibre reduces the total number of calories you'll consume in that meal and the next because of the fullness effect triggered by the fiber. So, think of it this way - the sugar in fruit comes with its own off switch.”

Cutting through the online buzz The surgeon ultimately highlights that social media has fuelled unnecessary fear, often demonising entire food groups without context. Instead of falling for alarmist trends, he stresses the importance of cutting through the noise and focusing on a balanced, nutrient-dense diet that supports long-term health outcomes rather than chasing extremes.

Dr Rajan concludes, “We've reached a point where social media has catastrophised every single food. Carbs, fat, protein, fruit, and vegetables are all bad, and what's left is simply fear and fear rarely improves health outcomes. It creates disordered eating, and an avoidance of nutrient-dense foods.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.