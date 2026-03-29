UK surgeon explains why you should add more beans to your diet: ‘50g of beans per day lowers risk of death by 6%’

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is shedding light on the many health benefits of eating beans. In an Instagram video shared on March 29, he explains that their rich fibre content not only supports cardiovascular health but may also contribute to increased longevity .

Yet, despite their everyday presence, many overlook just how powerful these humble legumes really are. If you’re not already loading your plate with beans, you might be missing out – because beyond convenience and affordability, they come with surprising health benefits that could even help you live longer.

Beans are one of the most underrated staples sitting quietly in our kitchens – cheap, versatile, and easy to work into almost any meal, whether it’s breakfast, a hearty curry, a quick snack, or a comforting bowl of soup.

The power of beans According to Dr Rajan, increasing your intake of beans is an easy way to boost your fibre consumption, with just one cup providing around 12 to 15 grams. Adding even ten grams of fibre to your daily diet has been linked to a ten percent reduction in the risk of death.

What makes beans particularly powerful is their diverse fibre profile, including prebiotic, slow-fermenting fibres that nourish the gut microbiome and reach the far end of the colon – areas many other fibres fail to impact.

The surgeon explains, “You need to eat more beans because if you eat just ten more grams of fibre per day, you could reduce your risk of death by ten percent. And a cup of beans will add 12 to 15 grams of fibre. But saying beans are high in fibre is doing them an injustice. They are high in multiple fibres (plural), especially prebiotic slow fermenting fibres, which are one of the most efficient ways to feed your microbiome.”

Health benefits Dr Rajan points out that studies have found people who regularly eat beans tend to live longer. The soluble fibre in beans helps lower LDL cholesterol, stabilise blood sugar levels, and acts as a prebiotic – feeding beneficial gut bacteria that produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid known to reduce inflammation. Beyond fibre, beans are also rich in plant-based protein and polyphenols, making them a versatile, affordable, and easy-to-cook addition to a healthy daily diet.

The surgeon highlights, “In fact, a meta-analysis of 1.1 million people found that eating around 50 grams of beans per day is associated with a six percent lower risk of death. Simply put, people who eat more beans tend to live longer. Soluble fibres also help with LDL cholesterol reduction, blood glucose levels, and feed the butyrate-producing bacteria that our typical diets often neglect. And they're not just high in multiple fibres, but also protein and polyphenols. They're cheap, versatile, and easy to cook. Why would you not eat beans? Beans changed my life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.