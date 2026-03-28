Longevity doctor explains how meditation can restructure the brain in weeks: Better efficiency, cognition, stability

“Meditation trains attention, stress regulation, and emotional control,” he noted in the caption. “The science is compelling: consistent practice has been linked to measurable changes in brain structure, network activity, and the way the brain responds to stress, pain, and distraction.”

Meditation has been promoted as a potent solution for our increasingly stressful lives since ancient times. And modern-day science has been backing it up at present as well. Taking to Instagram on March 28, Dr Thomas Paloschi, a longevity medical doctor specialising in preventive age management and functional medicine, shared how meditation can restructure the brain in just weeks.

The Matthieu Ricard brain study Dr Paloschi cited a study conducted by neuroscientists at the University of Wisconsin on Matthieu Ricard, a Tibetan monk and former molecular biologist. His brain was scanned after practising meditation for more than 40,000 hours. The findings are as follows:

Exceptionally high gamma activity (30 to 80 Hz), linked to attention and learning

Stronger prefrontal and insula activity, supporting emotional regulation and self-awareness

Lower default mode network activity, suggesting less mind-wandering and rumination

Lower amygdala reactivity, linked to faster emotional recovery Meditation as neural training According to the longevity doctor, meditation is better understood as neural training. With practice, the activity can apparently influence the brain networks that are involved in:

Attention

Stress regulation

Self-control

Self-awareness circuits It does not take long for the change to become apparent, shared Dr Paloschi. Going through a mindfulness program for eight weeks has been associated with increased grey matter in the hippocampus region of the brain, as well as noticeable changes in regions tied to learning, memory, self-regulation, and perspective.

“An MRI study found that reductions in perceived stress tracked with changes in the amygdala, one of the brain's key stress hubs,” he added.

Meditation strengthens brain network communication Researchers studying the effects of mindfulness training after one month have discovered increased connectivity between the three brain networks: the default mode network, the salience network, and the central executive network. This signals that the mind is less wandering and more focused.

Meditation changes stress response Evidence also suggests that meditation reduces stress reactivity and emotional volatility in individuals. This is the result of the modulation of limbic circuits and improved regulatory control from frontal regions.

“In pain processing, meditation alters brain responses (insula, ACC, thalamus) to reduce perceived pain, offering a non-pharmacological route to pain resilience,” stated Dr Paloschi.

How mediation helps brain health and longevity Meditation is a neuroscience-backed tool to support long-term brain health, as it has been linked with the following changes in the nervous system:

Strengthened the resilience of the brain to stress

Improved cognitive control

Enhanced emotional stability

Protection against ageing-related brain decline. Practising mindfulness has been shown to produce moderate improvements in cognition, executive and sustained attention, working memory accuracy and inhibition.

Thus, meditating is a tested way to get a sharper, calmer, and more adaptable brain. It does need to be intensive, according to Dr Paloschi. “Just a few minutes a day, consistently, can reshape brain structure, improve network efficiency, elevate cognition, and stabilise your emotional baseline.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.