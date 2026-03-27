Paediatrician shares 17 signs of exam stress in students: ‘Recurrent stomach aches, poor appetite…’

The competitive exam season is here. As school exams end, college entrance exams follow closely, increasing the pressure on students. They feel stressed and worried about how they will perform, while the anticipation of results adds to their anxiety. This stress affects both their mental and physical health. Exam season can be stressful for kids. Find out how parents can help! (Picture credit: Freepik)

Parental intervention to alleviate anxiety is crucial, as parents are the primary sources of reassurance and guidance, especially during high-pressure periods like exams. By creating a calming environment, children's exam stress can be reduced, helping them perform better. For this, parents need to be able to identify the signs of exam stress and know how to help their children stay calm and focused.

We asked Dr Anusha Rao, consultant neonatologist and paediatrician at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, Aundh, Pune, what parents should do during stressful exam seasons. It is important to address the stress they face, as ignoring or urging them to push through it can put children at risk of several health issues.



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“Parents understand that the mounting academic pressure is increasingly showing up as physical signs such as stomach problems, frequent infections, headaches, and extreme fatigue and burnout, making early parental support crucial,” she said, outlining the potential health risks.

In fact, she alerted that children may suffer from recurrent health problems due to exams, “Recurrent stomach aches, poor appetite, fever, weakness, and frequent colds may all be linked to exam-related stress.”

Why does this happen? The paediatrician explained that children are in high alert mode due to fear of failure and the pressure to perform well, which affects both immunity and digestion, making them more likely to fall sick. During this time, stress hormones remain elevated, further weakening their immune system.

One might think that blanking out during exams happens because of a lack of preparation, but she reminded us that it is actually stress-related. To add to the problem, she mentioned, "Children forget to drink enough water or skip meals due to stress. Hydration, balanced food, and short activity breaks are essential.”

Common physical signs of exam stress As a parent, you must know how to recognise signs of exam stress in children. Dr Anusha Rao shared these signs: