Paediatrician shares 17 signs of exam stress in students: ‘Recurrent stomach aches, poor appetite…’
Children often worry about exams and fall sick. A parent's role is essential in helping them manage stress, stay healthy, and perform their best.
The competitive exam season is here. As school exams end, college entrance exams follow closely, increasing the pressure on students. They feel stressed and worried about how they will perform, while the anticipation of results adds to their anxiety. This stress affects both their mental and physical health.
Parental intervention to alleviate anxiety is crucial, as parents are the primary sources of reassurance and guidance, especially during high-pressure periods like exams. By creating a calming environment, children's exam stress can be reduced, helping them perform better. For this, parents need to be able to identify the signs of exam stress and know how to help their children stay calm and focused.
We asked Dr Anusha Rao, consultant neonatologist and paediatrician at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, Aundh, Pune, what parents should do during stressful exam seasons. It is important to address the stress they face, as ignoring or urging them to push through it can put children at risk of several health issues.
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“Parents understand that the mounting academic pressure is increasingly showing up as physical signs such as stomach problems, frequent infections, headaches, and extreme fatigue and burnout, making early parental support crucial,” she said, outlining the potential health risks.
In fact, she alerted that children may suffer from recurrent health problems due to exams, “Recurrent stomach aches, poor appetite, fever, weakness, and frequent colds may all be linked to exam-related stress.”
Why does this happen? The paediatrician explained that children are in high alert mode due to fear of failure and the pressure to perform well, which affects both immunity and digestion, making them more likely to fall sick. During this time, stress hormones remain elevated, further weakening their immune system.
One might think that blanking out during exams happens because of a lack of preparation, but she reminded us that it is actually stress-related. To add to the problem, she mentioned, "Children forget to drink enough water or skip meals due to stress. Hydration, balanced food, and short activity breaks are essential.”
Common physical signs of exam stress
As a parent, you must know how to recognise signs of exam stress in children. Dr Anusha Rao shared these signs:
- Frequent stomach aches or acidity
- Headaches and body pain
- Diarrhoea
- Repeated infections due to weak immunity
- Loss of appetite or overeating
- Sleep disturbances and constant fatigue
- Difficulty concentrating and feeling drained
- Sweating
- Trembling due to pressure
- Rapid heartbeat
- Fever
- Nausea and vomiting
- Teeth grinding, nail biting, and fidgeting
- Poor sleep or nightmares
- Irritability, emotional outbursts, or withdrawal
- Constant worrying about exams and results
- Physical complaints without clear medical reasons
Tips for parents to help children during exam season
Here are the doctor's tips for parents to lower exam stress:
- Create a stress-free environment at home: Avoid tension, shouting, or constant reminders about marks.
- Avoid comparisons and pressure: Don't compare your child with others; encourage open conversation without judgments. Reassurance matters more than advice.
- Help plan studies realistically: Guide your child in setting achievable goals to reduce fear and confusion.
- Encourage relaxation and breaks: Frequent short breaks help prevent burnout and improve focus.
- Ensure proper hydration: Drinking enough water helps prevent headaches, fatigue and stomach issues.
- Prioritise sleep: Children should get 7 to 8 hours of sound sleep at night; late-night studying harms memory and immunity.
- Limit screen time: Avoid prolonged scrolling on social media during exams.
- Provide simple, healthy meals: Easy-to-digest home-cooked food supports energy and concentration.
- Avoid junk and processed food: Affects concentration, rapid blood sugar spikes, leading to energy crashes.
- Reinforce self-worth: Remind children that exams do not define their value.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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