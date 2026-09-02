Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar gives a shoutout to Yash amid criticism over Toxic; fans want them to collaborate

On Tuesday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a photo of Yash from Toxic. Alongside it, he wrote, "Yash 💪❤️." The filmmaker's brief shoutout soon took over the internet.

Kannada star Yash 's much-awaited gangster drama, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups, opened to a negative response from critics. However, the film was appreciated by several stars, including Rishab Shetty and Kichcha Sudeepa. Now, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has also given a shoutout to Yash amid the criticism surrounding his film.

Many fans believe Aditya's shoutout was a dig at Ram Gopal Varma, who has been indirectly taking shots at Yash's film since its release. Amid Toxic's backlash, RGV wrote on X, "Watching Dhurandhar again and again." His words had fans convinced that he was taking a dig at Yash.

How has Toxic been received by critics compared to its cast's previous works?

How has Toxic been received by critics compared to its cast's previous works?

One fan wrote, "Aditya knows what it takes to make a movie at big scale." Another commented, "Aditya is a real cinema lover." Another fan wrote, "One GOAT can recognise another." One fan wrote, "They both should collaborate some day." Another added, "Next movie with Yash please."

Yash on Toxic avoiding clash with Dhurandhar The Revenge Yash's Toxic was originally scheduled to release on March 19, clashing with Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, Toxic was postponed, with the makers citing tensions in the Middle East as the reason. It was pushed to June but was later postponed again, with no release date announced. It was finally released in August.

When Toxic was pushed from March to June, many believed Yash wanted to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar The Revenge, as the first part of the film, which released in December, went on to become a blockbuster. Many even claimed that he was afraid of the clash.

In a conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash clarified, “When my movie was supposed to release on March 19 (and postponed), I know a lot of people said about me ki main bhi darr gaya (I got scared). Zindagi me khone ka kuch hai hi nahi to darr hai hi nahi (I have nothing to lose in life, so I have no fear).”

About Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups Helmed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, the film features Yash in dual roles. It also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.

So far, in seven days, the film has collected ₹229 crore net domestically and ₹313 crore gross worldwide at the box office.