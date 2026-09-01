Toxic worldwide box office collection day 6: Yash film crashes, crawls past ₹300 crore; yet to surpass Adipurush, Peddi

Toxic worldwide box office collection day 6: Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic had everything going for it when it released last week. It had one of the biggest openings for an Indian film and broke several advance booking records. The buzz, however, lasted all of a day. Negative reviews and bad word-of-mouth have ensured that the film has been in free fall ever since. Monday was when it all came tumbling down, and the film crashed hard, having been reduced to single-digit collections at both the domestic and international box offices. Toxic worldwide box office collection day 6: Nayanthara and Yash play siblings in the Geetu Mohandas film.

Toxic box office update Toxic had a great start pan-India, exceeding expectations. The film grossed over ₹140 crore worldwide on its opening day, the second-biggest start for a Kannada film after KGF Chapter 2. But thereafter, the film continued to suffer setbacks. After a lukewarm weekend, Toxic ended its extended five-day release with a domestic net haul of just over ₹214 crore. It needed a manic Monday to lift itself out of the doldrums. But on day 6, it was unable to do that. Toxic earned just ₹7.45 crore, a near-70% drop from its Sunday earnings, and almost 95% below its day 1 gross.

This takes Toxic’s six-day domestic haul to ₹221.55 crore net ( ₹264.80 crore gross). At this rate, it may be tough for the film to cross the ₹300-crore mark by the end of its run.

In the overseas market, Toxic did not have the penetration of the likes of Dhurandhar 2 and Pathaan, which meant it had an average start. So when the fall began, it was even more drastic. Toxic earned just over $2 million overseas on its first day. By day 6, its daily collection has come down to just above $200K. The film has earned a little over $4 million internationally in its first six days. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹304 crore, finally pushing it past the ₹300-crore mark.