Sonu Sood responds to claim that he is doing ‘self-marketing’ in flood-hit Nepal by becoming ‘guardian of children’

After Sonu Sood reached Nepal, he received both bouquets and brickbats. While many praised him, others were cynical. Prominent journalist Ajit Anjum too had posted. “If this isn't Sonu Sood's marketing, if not, then what is it? Just arrived in Nepal and has become the 'guardian' of the children there. Haven't even started the work, and the marketing to turn him into a god has already kicked off,” his tweet read.

The devastating flood s in Nepal have resulted in extensive loss of life, with several people losing loved ones and many others still missing. As communities across the country struggle to cope with the aftermath, actor Sonu Sood travelled to Nepal to stand in solidarity with the victims and support relief efforts. The actor shared photos from his visit, offering a glimpse of his efforts to help those affected by the tragedy.

In another post, he shared pictures from the area and wrote in the caption, “Standing here today at the Trishuli River, where the floods have left behind unimaginable loss..broken homes, broken families, and lives changed forever. Nepal is not alone. I stand with its people, and I will do everything I can to bring hope, rebuild homes, and help families begin again.”

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Sonu said, "We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back (on track), I think it's everyone's duty to do their part. We have a lot of blankets and food materials. We are still asking them what they need; we try to send it from India. Sending from India to Nepal is always a little challenge because we need a lot of people. But we will make sure that not only this month but also in thecoming months, the relief keeps coming."