Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber who was ‘banned’ in Pakistan rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20
Nitish Rajput, an influential YouTuber known for research-based content, has gained significant popularity, amassing over 8 million subscribers.
As the premiere of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 draws closer, several names are doing the rounds as possible contestants. One of the latest names to spark curiosity is YouTuber and digital creator Nitish Rajput, who is reportedly set to enter the reality show. However, the makers have not yet officially announced the complete contestant line-up.
Who is Nitish Rajput?
Nitish Rajput is an Indian YouTuber and researcher known for making long-form, research-based videos on social issues, current affairs, governance, history and subjects that generate public debate. Rather than focusing primarily on entertainment content, Rajput has built his digital following through detailed storytelling and analysis of real-world issues.
Born in Uttar Pradesh, Nitish completed his schooling in Rudrapur and received his engineering degree from Gautam Buddha University. He began his career at an IT company in 2013 before leaving his 9-to-5 job in 2020. He gained 3.5 million subscribers on his channel in a short period of time. His YouTube channel has now grown to more than 8 million subscribers, making him one of the prominent Hindi-language creators in the research and information space.
Nitish's channel description says that his aim is to use social media and the internet to inform and educate people, while encouraging them to question and discuss issues affecting Indian society. He also runs additional digital platforms, including a podcast.
Nitish Rajput controversies
His content has also occasionally attracted controversy. In February 2026, he made headlines over a video concerning the SSC examination process. Eduquity Technologies, which conducts SSC examinations, filed a ₹2.5 crore defamation case against him. The company claimed that Nitish's video contained misleading information that damaged its reputation. Nitish maintained that his analysis was based on publicly available information and official documents.
Before this, in May 2025, Nitish grabbed headlines when he said that his YouTube channel had been blocked in Pakistan. The restriction came after he posted content concerning Balochistan. Nitish shared screenshots of YouTube notices indicating that the restrictions followed a request from the Pakistani government. His videos on the Indian education system, the Aryan Khan case, the Odisha train catastrophe, the Amritpal Singh case and the Jacqueline Fernandez case, in particular, have received over 50 million views.
In 2024, Bollywood actor John Abraham praised Nitish on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. He said, "He is fantastic. Whatever he says is written somewhere. He says this also that listen I am not saying this, it's written here, you can read it. I think he's very educated. Hats off to you Nitish, keep up the good work. Because he is so knowledgeable, so when you listen to someone who has researched a lot about something, it makes a difference."
About Bigg Boss 20
The 20th season of Bigg Boss is coming soon, but this time, there is something special about the game. The trailer for the new season introduces an innovative idea by Salman Khan called ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’. Apart from Nitish, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Amrapali Dubey, Khushi Dubey, Rhiya Ahir, Geeta Basra, Faisal Khan, Uditi Singh, Kanika Mann and others are reportedly set to join the reality show.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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