Rhiya Ahir, who stopped police van during protest, breaks silence on backlash for her potential Bigg Boss 20 entry

Rhiya Ahir could join Bigg Boss? A new promo for Bigg Boss 20 shows Salman Khan bringing back the ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ concept, similar to the one introduced in Bigg Boss 19. has given viewers a ‘vardaan’ to choose between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill. The contestant who receives the most votes will secure a spot in the Bigg Boss house. Rhiya took to Instagram to share that ever since the promo came out, she has received both love as well as a lot of hate from people who said that she joined protest just for fame. Rhiya Ahir, the model who blocked a Mumbai Police van during a protest recently, has shared her response to the backlash. (Instagram/@rhiyaahir)

What Rhiya said In response, Rhiya shared a comment that was made by a fan under her previous reel, which was also in response to the backlash she received. It read, "She is not an activist—that is not her profession or her job. She participated in one protest, it went viral, and suddenly people started expecting activism from her as if that’s her career. It isn’t. She is an actor, model and entrepreneur by profession.

And if she got the opportunity to participate in one of India’s biggest reality shows, why on earth would she give that up? She has a career to build and her own bread and butter to earn.

So please stop latching onto her and expecting her to carry every cause forward just because she once chose to raise her voice. If activism is something you feel so strongly about, then go to the protests, participate and do the work yourself instead of depending on someone else to do it for you.

She did what she felt she had to do at that time."