Excited Mammootty shares Bramayugam will be screened at Academy Museum in LA next year: 'Another moment of pride'

Actor Mammootty has shared that Bramayugam will be screened at the Where the Forest Meets the Sea film series at the Academy Museum in 2026. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, an 'excited' Mammootty also penned a note and shared the news. Mammootty in a still from Bramayugam, which fetched him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Mammootty's Bramayugam will be screened at the Academy Museum

The screening announcement read, "Bramayugam to screen at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026. Bramayugam [2024] [Malayalam], produced by Night Shift Studios & YNOT Studios and written & directed by Rahul Sadasivan, will screen at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles."

"The screening will take place on February 12, 2026, as part of the Academy Museum's Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World film series, screening January 10 — February 12," it added.

Mammootty pens sweet note

Sharing it, Mammootty wrote, "Excited to share that #Bramayugam will be screened as the only Indian film at the Academy Museum’s Where the Forest Meets the Sea film series in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026 @AcademyMuseum. Another moment of pride for the entire team behind #Bramayugam!"

About Bramayugam

The 2024 Malayalam-language period folk horror thriller film is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. It also starred Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan. It was released in black-and-white format and received positive reviews from critics. The film earned ₹ ₹26.92 crore net in India and ₹58.2 crore globally, as per Sacnilk.com. It was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024.

Mammootty won Kerala State Film Award for Bramayugam

Mammootty, who played Kodumon Potti in he film, won his 7th Kerala State Film Award as Best Actor for his performance. Reacting to the win, Mammootty thanked the audience for showering their love on the film. He tweeted, “Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol, Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea, Premalu and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards.”

He added, “A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love.”