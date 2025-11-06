Pranav Mohanlal is second actor after dad Mohanlal to deliver a hat-trick as Dies Irae crosses 50 crore worldwide

Pranav Mohanlal's latest release, the Malayalam horror film Dies Irae, has opened to unanimously positive reviews and is performing well at the box office. The Rahul Sadasivan film has now managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark worldwide within a week of release, which means that Pranav Mohanlal has entered the ₹50 crore club for the third consecutive time. He is the second actor to do so, following in his father's footsteps, Mohanlal. Pranav Mohanlal in a still from Dies Irae.

Dies Irae box office update

The makers shared the box office update on X, stating: “#DIESIRAE crosses ₹ 50 Crores* in Global Box Office Collections!” Dies Irae centres around a young architect, Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), who begins to sense a supernatural presence lurking in his home. As he seeks to uncover the mystery surrounding his residence, he discovers more unsettling truths that are shockingly linked to his past and present.

The ₹ 50 crore worldwide club

With Dies Irae crossing ₹50 crore worldwide, Pranav has now become the second Malayalam actor to deliver three consecutive films with ₹50 crore collections. For the unversed, the actor's previous films, Hridayam and Varshangalkk, had also managed the same feat. The first actor to make this record was his father, Mohanlal. The actor's 2025 releases, Hridayapoorvam, Empuraan, and Thudarum were all box office successes, crossing the same milestone of ₹50 crore worldwide.

Dies Irae releases in theatres on October 31. The film also stars Jaya Kurup and Jibin Gopinath. Fans hailed the horror elements, the strong screenplay, and the central performance of Pranav Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in Hridayapoorvam, which was released during Onam. It is a romantic comedy drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad and stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap. The veteran actor was recently honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in September.