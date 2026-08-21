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Flipkart Sale: Premium washing machines from LG, Samsung, Bosch and IFB with advanced features for modern homes in 2026

Explore premium washing machines with smart controls, larger capacities and steam functions, with selected models available during the Flipkart Sale.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026, 09:00:20 IST
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Upgrade laundry routines with feature-rich machines built for everyday convenience. (AI Generated Image)
Upgrade laundry routines with feature-rich machines built for everyday convenience. (AI Generated Image)
Nivedita Mishra
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

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Premium washing machines are designed for buyers who want more than basic washing performance, with features such as inverter motors, advanced wash programmes, steam functions, smart connectivity and larger capacities. Brands such as Bosch, LG, IFB and Samsung offer models across different price points and feature sets. If you are planning to upgrade your laundry setup, the Flipkart Sale can be worth checking for offers on premium washing machines, subject to availability and ongoing discounts.

The main merit of premium washing machines is the combination of better convenience, advanced wash technology, energy-efficient motors and additional fabric-care options. Larger capacities can also make them useful for families with heavier laundry loads. However, these models can have higher upfront prices, more complex controls and potentially costlier repairs. Some advanced features may also be unnecessary if your laundry needs are limited to basic everyday washing.

This Samsung fully automatic front-load washing machine is designed for larger households and frequent laundry loads. Its 12 kg capacity provides ample space for washing substantial quantities of clothes, while AI EcoBubble technology supports effective cleaning. The Digital Inverter Motor is designed for efficient operation, and Hygiene Steam adds an additional cleaning option. Wi-Fi connectivity and AI Control offer smart convenience, while Super Speed helps complete selected wash cycles in less time.

Specifications

Washing Capacity:
12 kg
Washing Method:
AI EcoBubble technology
Maximum Spin Speed:
1400 RPM
In-built Heater:
Yes, with steam function

2. LG 12 kg AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1412Z3O)

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This LG fully automatic front-load washing machine is designed for larger households and frequent laundry loads. Its 12 kg capacity accommodates substantial loads, while AI Direct Drive technology helps adjust washing movements for fabric care. Steam Wash supports additional cleaning, while Allergy Care is designed for hygiene-focused washing. Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote control and convenient monitoring. The in-built heater adds versatility, allowing selected programmes to use heated water for enhanced cleaning.

Specifications

Washing Capacity:
12 kg
Washing Method:
AI Direct Drive
Maximum Spin Speed:
1400 RPM
In-built Heater:
Yes, built-in heater

This IFB fully automatic front-load washing machine is designed for households handling larger laundry loads. Its 10 kg capacity provides ample room for regular family washing, while the 9 Swirl Wash system supports thorough cleaning. The Steam Refresh programme offers a convenient option for refreshing clothes. Eco Inverter technology is designed for efficient operation, while AI and Wi-Fi connectivity add smart convenience. The in-built heater supports selected heated washing programmes.

Specifications

Washing Capacity:
10 kg
Washing Method:
9 Swirl Wash
Maximum Spin Speed:
1400 RPM
In-built Heater:
Yes, built-in heater

This Bosch fully automatic front-load washing machine is designed for larger households and frequent laundry loads. Its 10 kg capacity provides ample space for substantial washing, while the front-load design supports efficient cleaning and fabric care. The in-built heater enables selected wash programmes to use heated water. Its fully automatic operation offers convenient controls and multiple wash options, making it suitable for everyday family laundry while helping simplify regular washing routines.

Specifications

Washing Capacity:
10 kg
Washing Method:
Fully automatic front load
Maximum Spin Speed:
1400 RPM
In-built Heater:
Yes, built-in heater

This IFB washer dryer is designed for households seeking convenient washing and drying in one appliance. Its 9 kg washing and 6 kg drying capacity suits regular family laundry. The 9 Swirl Wash system supports thorough cleaning, while the 30-minute Steam Refresh programme helps refresh garments. AI-powered features and Wi-Fi connectivity add smart convenience. The Eco Inverter Motor supports efficient operation, while hot-water washing provides additional flexibility for selected programmes.

Specifications

Washing Capacity:
9 kg
Washing Method:
9 Swirl Wash
Maximum Spin Speed:
1400 RPM
In-built Heater:
Yes, built-in heater

This LG washer dryer is designed for households looking for convenient washing and drying in one appliance. Its 9 kg washing and 5 kg drying capacity suits regular family laundry. AI Direct Drive technology helps optimise drum movements for fabric care, while TurboWash supports quicker cleaning. Steam technology helps reduce germs and allergens, and Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote control. The in-built heater adds flexibility for selected hot-water washing programmes and drying cycles.

Specifications

Washing Capacity:
9 kg
Washing Method:
AI Direct Drive
Maximum Spin Speed:
1400 RPM
In-built Heater:
Yes, built-in heater

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FAQs on Premium Washing Machines
Premium models offer advanced features, better efficiency, smart controls and superior convenience.
They can be worthwhile for frequent laundry and feature-focused households.
Bosch, LG, IFB and Samsung offer several premium washing machine models.
Many premium models use efficient inverter motors to reduce electricity consumption.
Advanced components may require specialised servicing and potentially higher maintenance costs.



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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