Moises Henriques turns new international chapter into history with maiden T20I hundred for Portugal

Moises Henriques’ decision to swap Australia for Portugal has already produced a landmark moment, with the 39-year-old smashing his maiden T20I century for the country of his birth in their push towards the 2028 T20 World Cup. Moises Henriques scored a T20I century for Portugal. (Screengrabs from X)

Henriques hammered 111 off just 51 balls against Czechia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Finland, powering Portugal to 211/6 before rain brought an early end to the chase. Czechia were struggling at 24/5 after 8.5 overs when the weather intervened, with Portugal eventually winning by 91 runs under the DLS method.

The century came only days into Henriques’ second international career. Having represented Australia 44 times across formats between 2009 and 2021, the veteran all-rounder recently switched international allegiance to Portugal and was immediately handed the captaincy for their World Cup qualification campaign. Born in Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira, Henriques moved to Australia as a child and went through the entire Australian pathway. He captained Australia at the 2006 Under-19 World Cup before eventually playing four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the senior national side. His final Australia appearance came in 2021.

His Australian domestic career lasted more than two decades before he called time on his New South Wales and Sydney Sixers commitments in July. That retirement opened a new chapter, with Henriques turning his attention towards helping Portugal reach a senior men’s World Cup for the first time.