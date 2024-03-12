Delhi police says this excuse to avoid wearing a helmet deserves an Oscar. Here’s what it is

Delhi Police often share creatives, videos and photos with witty captions to spread awareness about road safety. They even use trending topics to talk about the importance of following traffic rules and staying vigilant while on the road. Such posts not only entertain people but also educate them about the traffic rules to follow. They have now shared a funny Oscar-related post to underscore the importance of using a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Delhi Police shared an excuse that people use to avoid wearing helmets and expressed that it deserves an Oscar. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

“Helmet nahi lagane ke liye aap ne kya story banayi [What story did you make up to not wear a helmet]? Tell us in the comments,” wrote Delhi Police while sharing a creative on Instagram.

The creative shared by Delhi Police shows the Oscar statuette. The text on it reads, “Oscar for Best Story goes to… “Bas yahin taka jaana tha, islie helmet nahi lagaya [I only had to go this far, so I didn't wear a helmet].”

Take a look at the post shared by Delhi Police below:

The post, since being shared on March 12, has accumulated over 4,300 likes and the numbers are still increasing. The witty post has also received numerous comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to the post here:

An individual posted, “Epic dialogue - helmet kharidne ja raha hun [I am going to buy a helmet].”

“Delhi Police’s sense of humour is awesome,” shared another.

A third commented, “Sir, hospital ja raha tha, emergency hai [Sir, I was going to the hospital. It’s an emergency].”

“Helmet hi toh lena ja raha hun sir ghar se [I am going home to take my helmet],” joined a fourth.

A fifth added, “Jante ho mai kiska beta hu [Do you know whose son I am]?”

“Sir, bhool gaya, dimag se nikal gaya [Sir, I forgot. It slipped from my mind],” chimed in a sixth.