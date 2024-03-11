 Delhi Police clarifies viral post claiming attack on cop involved in Namaz row | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Police clarifies viral post claiming attack on cop involved in Namaz row

Delhi Police clarifies viral post claiming attack on cop involved in Namaz row

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 06:15 AM IST

A controversy erupted after a purported video of sub-inspector kicking and shoving people offering 'namaz' in Delhi's Inderlok went viral on Friday.

Delhi Police issued a clarification Sunday after a viral social media post claimed that the sub-inspector who kicked people offering 'namaz' in the Inderlok area was attacked a day after in the presence of cops.

Delhi A police sub-inspector kicks men who were offering namaz on the road in Inderlok area, in New Delhi, Friday, March, 8, 2024.(PTI)
Delhi A police sub-inspector kicks men who were offering namaz on the road in Inderlok area, in New Delhi, Friday, March, 8, 2024.(PTI)

A purported video of a scuffle between the locals and police was shared on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The user who shared the video claimed, “Inspector Manoj Tomar, who kicked a namazi in Delhi yesterday, was attacked in the presence of police.”

The official account of DCP North Delhi refuted the claim saying, “This is wrong information. The mentioned SI is not present in this video.”

“The video is not of yesterday (Saturday) but of Friday, 8th March, when protestors had gathered in Inderlok. Locals escorted police officers to the police post after which scuffle took place,” it added.

Also Read: 'Don’t believe in rumours': Delhi Police condemns Inderlok incident, where cop kicked namazis

The situation was tense in the north Delhi area after sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road near the Inderlok Metro Station.

The incident took place during a Friday prayer around 2 pm, leading to a protest by hundreds of locals against the force, and suspension of the sub-inspector with immediate effect.

In the video, Tomar was seen trying to disperse a few men praying on the road near a mosque and in what seemed like a sudden burst of rage, he started shoving and kicking some of them.

People from various sections of the society, including political leaders, condemned the act after a video of it went viral on social media.

Tomar, who was posted as in-charge of Inderlok Police Post which comes under Sarai Rohilla Police Station, was suspended with immediate effect.

Maulana Mahmood Madani, who heads a faction of the prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, strongly condemned the police officer's physical attack on people praying and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to terminate the services of the officer. In a letter to Shah, Madani pointed out that such incidents not only deepen a significant trust deficit, but also tarnish the country's global reputation. He also expressed concern about the alarming "anti-Muslim environment" in Delhi.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On