Delhi cop suspended after video of kicking Muslims offering Namaz goes viral

A Delhi Police officer was suspended on Friday after he was caught on camera kicking Muslims offering namaz on the street near Delhi's Inderlok on Friday. As the video went viral inviting criticism for the Delhi Police, DCP North Manoj Meena said an inquiry into the matter has been initiated and appropriate action will be taken. The video of the policeman kicking people offering namaz has gone viral leading to a major protest in Inderlok. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared the viral video and wrote, "The motto of Amit Shah's Delhi Police is peace, service, justice...working diligently." The video of a Delhi Police officer kicking Muslims offering namaz on Friday in Delhi's Inerlok went viral.

Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi condemned the incident and said the Delhi Police must file a case against the police officer who kicked the Muslims offering their namaz. "What is this hatred? This person probably does not understand the basic tenets of humanity," Imran wrote.

After the namaz video went viral, videos of Muslims taking to the streets in Inderlok in protest surfaced.

DCP North confirmed that the cop who was seen in the viral video was the police post in charge and he was suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken, he said.