Delhi cop kicks people during Friday namaz on road; suspended

A Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly kicked and manhandled worshippers outside a mosque to clear the road while they were offering namaz in north Delhi’s Inderlok locality on Friday afternoon. He also allegedly displaced the mat, used by worshippers to offer prayers, with his foot. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, following which the sub-inspector was suspended with immediate effect, officials aware of the matter said. Police personnel deployed outside the masjid at Inderlok on Friday. (HT Photo)

The mosque, commonly known as “Bade Masjid”, is located close to the Inderlok Metro station.

The sub-inspector was identified as Manoj Tomar, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Following the incident that took place at Indelork, the police post in-charge, who was seen in the video, has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken.”

In one of the videos, Tomar is purportedly seen kicking at least two Muslim worshippers offering namaz on the road. He first kicks one man in the back, and then kicks another and slaps him on his neck. The second man continues to pray despite being assaulted, and a third man is seen trying to stop Tomar, who appears to argue violently.

As soon as the official kicked those people, several local residents and those worshipping inside the mosque gathered on the road and outside the police post adjacent to the masjid. The road was blocked for over two hours, throwing traffic out of gear in Inderlok and adjoining areas, including Sarai Rohilla and Shastri Nagar.

Mohammed Salauddin, 41, who sells blankets at the Inderlok market across the road from the mosque, said, “The video only captured him kicking two people, but he assaulted at least five men. We have no idea why he did that and what instigated him. People tried to stop him, but he started fighting them as well. Then people got angry and gathered on the road.”

Other police personnel reached the spot and whisked Tomar away from the spot to bring the situation under control, an officer aware of the matter said. Salauddin said that the crowd raised slogans demanding action against the sub-inspector. “People who gathered on the spot said that they will not move from there until the official is punished. Senior officers also reached the site.

“At around 4pm, the Imam made an announcement from inside the mosque on speaker that action was taken against the sub-inspector and asked the crowd to disperse,” he said.

Meena said that meeting was held with members of the mosque and local residents of the area, which helped manage the situation. “With the help of the locals and mosque members, those who were agitated were told that action has been taken against the official. Locals of the area are with us and we are with them. We want to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area,” the DCP said.

Apart from Tomar, at least one more Delhi Police official present on the spot was purportedly seen in the video.

A senior police official said that an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police is inquiring into the matter and will examine each official who was present on the spot.

“A report will be submitted into the incident,” he said.