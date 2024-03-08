Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reacts to Delhi cop kicking Muslims on street: 'Action of a few can't...'

Former Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday reacted to the video of a Delhi cop kicking Muslims offering namaz on the street and said the cruelty of a few can't dent the image of India -- India was, is and will always remain heaven. The former minister's post on X came as he was tagged by a social media user on a photo of the incident that took place in Delhi's Inderlok. Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar was suspended after his video of kicking Muslims while they were offering namaz on Friday went viral.(PTI)

The video of the incident went viral with the Delhi Police immediately suspending Manoj Kumar Tomar who was seen shoving and kicking people who were in the middle of their prayer. The incident led to a protest in Inderlok as the local people blocked the road and demanded action against the cop. DCP North Mk Meena said cops were deployed to maintain the law and order of the area and the locals were told that the cop was suspended. Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in the area.

"The announcements about the action against the officer were made from the local mosque. The locals are with us and they have helped police ensure peace in the area," the DCP said.

In the evening, namaz was offered inside the mosque amid heavy deployment of police personnel.

A local told PTI that the prayer is held inside the mosque but on Friday many outsiders were offering namaz and they were not aware of the designated place for prayers.

Congress and several opposition leaders questioned the Delhi Police over the inhuman action caught on camera. Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali said the incident was a result of the communal atmosphere in the country. "Never had I imagined that one day when people of one community would be praying on the road in India, flowers would be showered on them and people of another community would be kicked," Danish wrote on X demanding that the cop gets arrested.

"This is sickening to watch. How is the man harming anyone by simply offering prayers? This is how insensitive and de-humanised the Delhi police force has become under Amit Shah. Is this #amritkaal!" Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed wrote.

"In Sajdah, praying, yet facing brutality. This footage of police beating Namazni in Delhi's Inderlok during Jumah Namaz is deeply distressing and unacceptable. @DelhiPolice must take action against this misconduct and ensure justice prevails. Such actions by law enforcement sow seeds of fear, not safety," National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said in a post.