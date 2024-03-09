'Don’t believe in rumours': Delhi Police condemns Inderlok incident, where cop kicked namazis

The Delhi Police have condemned the incident pertaining to a sub-inspector kicking people who were offering namaz in the capital's Inderlok area. Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar was suspended after his video of kicking Muslims while they were offering namaz on Friday went viral.(PTI)

“The people of North-East district have always supported the police in maintaining law and order. We condemn the Indralok incident. In view of this, strict instructions have been given to all the police personnel. There is an appeal to all the people to maintain social harmony and not pay attention to rumours,” the DCP North East Delhi's office wrote on social platform X.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Manoj Kumar Meena said that appropriate action had been taken against the accused officer, and the police post-in-charge was also suspended following the alleged incident.

"Action has been taken against the police officer seen in the viral video. The police post in charge has also been suspended. Strict disciplinary action is being taken. The situation in the area is normal," the DCP North was quoted as saying by ANI after the video went viral.

However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

What was the incident?

A Delhi Police sub-inspector reportedly kicked worshippers outside a mosque in north Delhi's Inderlok locality while they were offering namaz on Friday afternoon. He also allegedly moved the prayer mat with his foot to clear the road. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, leading to the immediate suspension of the sub-inspector, Manoj Kumar Tomar, according to officials familiar with the situation.

Following the viral video, individuals from different segments of society, including political figures, criticised the incident, and locals, resentful over the incident, came out in hundreds and blocked the road.

Tomar was assigned as the in-charge of the Inderlok Police Post, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sarai Rohilla Police Station. He began his duty at the police post two months ago.

The incident occurred at the mosque, commonly referred to as "Bade Masjid," situated near the Inderlok Metro station during the Friday prayer around 2 pm. In the video, Tomar attempts to disperse a few men praying on the road near the mosque. Suddenly, he appears to lose his temper, resorting to shoving and kicking some of them.