Delhi: A day after namaz incident, police, paramilitary remain deployed in Inderlok

PTI |
Mar 09, 2024 11:45 AM IST

At least three companies of paramilitary along with the local police will continue to be deployed in Inderlok and its nearby areas in north Delhi on Saturday, they said.

Official sources said the senior police officers also held meetings with the members of a peace committee to calm flared tempers in the area.

Joint Commissioner of Police (north) Parmaditya on Saturday said the situation is completely under control and peace prevails in the area.

"Our officers have continued their vigil with sufficient number of security personnel remain deployed in the area," Parmaditya said.

Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in the north Delhi area on Friday, leading to a protest by hundreds of locals against the force, and suspension of the accused with immediate effect.

People from various sections of the society, including political leaders, condemned the act after a video of it went viral on social media.

Tomar was posted as in-charge of Inderlok Police Post that comes under Sarai Rohilla Police Station. He was deployed at the police post two months ago.

The incident took place during a Friday prayer around 2 pm near the Inderlok Metro Station.

In the video, Tomar is seen trying to disperse a few men praying on the road near a mosque and in what seems like a sudden burst of rage, he starts shoving and kicking some of them.

Locals, resentful over the incident, came out in hundreds and blocked the road.

The incident took place just a few days ahead of the beginning of holy month of Ramzan.

