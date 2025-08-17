Will Ferrell earns 'true gentleman' title after heartwarming visit to Braemar Castle: Here's why

Will Ferrell made the day of the staff at Braemar Castle, a famous tourist attraction in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, earning himself a “true gentleman” label, reports Daily Record. The Bewitched star left his admirers at the castle so touched by his generosity that they gave him a shout-out on social media, calling him “the nicest man” alive. During a family trip to Scotland, Will Ferrell visited Braemar Castle, impressing staff with his generosity.(@netflix/X)

The former host of Saturday Night Live was on a holiday trip to Scotland with his family. Soon after they visited Glasgow, the Ferrells decided to tour the historic Braemar Castle, which is regarded as a symbol of rivalry between the Mar and Farquharson clans in Scotland.

Also read: Jennifer Holland reveals sharing James Gunn with DCU leaves ‘very little’ work-life balance

Will Ferrell earns ‘true gentleman’ crown

The staff at Braemar Castle were quick to recognize Will Ferrell and requested a photo with him, which the Anchorman actor granted without a moment’s hesitation. Later, the official page of Braemar Castle uploaded the photos on Facebook.

“Can we just get a little bit excited? The fabulous Will Ferrell paid us a visit this morning, and we may have got a little bit fan girly around him,” Braemar Castle captioned the post, dated August 14.

Touched by his down-to-earth attitude, the staff at Braemar Castle even addressed him as “the nicest man”. According to the post by Braemar Castle, a staff member named Eve, who gave Will Ferrell and his family the tour, had “the best time”.

“They say to never meet your idols, but this man was a true gentleman and so interested in our work at Braemar Castle,” Braemar Castle concluded.

Also read: Not Jenna Ortega: This ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 star is the richest with a $150 million net worth

Will Ferrell's upcoming projects

Will Ferrell is currently working on his upcoming film Judgment Day, which also stars Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra. He will also reunite with Molly Shannon in an untitled series, where he will play a fictional golf legend.

FAQs

Where did Will Ferrell go on his latest trip?

Will Ferrell went to Scotland on his latest trip with his family.

What is Braemar Castle?

Braemar Castle is a famous tourist attraction in Scotland. The castle, which was founded by John Erskine in 1628, is regarded as a symbol of rivalry between the Mar and Farquharson clans in Scotland.

What is Will Ferrell’s upcoming movie?

Will Ferrell’s upcoming movie is titled Judgment Day. It will star Zac Efron, Regina Hall, and Priyanka Chopra, among others.