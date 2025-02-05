Will Ferrell mocks the Academy after Will & Harper Oscar snub in the Best Documentary Feature: ‘S**k it’

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell has some choice words for the Oscars. After his documentary Will & Harper failed to receive any nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards, the 57-year-old actor-producer took a cheeky swipe at the organisation’s documentary branch during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, recently. Will Ferrell jokingly reacted after his film Will & Harper was not nominated for the Oscars.

"Ask me if we got Oscar-nominated," he said, after Colbert, 60, praised him in the film, which chronicles Ferrell and his transgender friend Harper Steele on a road trip across the United States. "It’s such a good documentary, it’s one of the best I’ve seen in years," Colbert responded. "It was beautiful, it was timely, it was heartfelt, I was inspired by it. What about the Oscar nomination?"

Ferrell, without missing a beat, replied, "We didn’t get it." When Colbert jokingly said, "F**k the Academy," Ferrell added, "Especially the doc branch," in reference to those responsible for nominating films for the Best Documentary Feature category. "You don’t want to hang out with the doc branch. What a bunch of losers," he continued. Glancing out at the Late Show audience, he then quipped, "In fact, I hope some of them are here tonight. If you’re a member of the doc branch, s**k it."

Will & Harper premiered to critical acclaim at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival before being released in cinemas and on Netflix in September. Despite not securing a nomination for Best Documentary Feature at the upcoming Oscars, or for Best Original Song for the track by Kristen Wiig, Sean Douglas, and Josh Greenbaum, the documentary has still won several accolades. The National Board of Review named it among the top five documentaries of 2024, and it has earned a spot as one of the nominees for Best Documentary at the upcoming BAFTA Awards.

The documentaries vying for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards are Black Box Diaries, No Other Land, Porcelain War, Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat, and Sugarcane.