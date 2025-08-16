Priyanka Chopra stuns in green satin dress with dapper Nick Jonas at family party on her in-law's 40th anniversary: Pics

Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a photo dump from a very special day, celebrating many milestones. The photos were from an intimate family gathering that included both her and Nick’s sides of the family. She posed with her husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. The dump also included a picture with her mamu (mother’s brother) Vimal, wishing him and his wife a happy 43rd anniversary. The Jonas Brothers also played at the party. Lastly, she extended warm wishes on Independence Day. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exuded power couple charm as they amped up the style quotient in a halter-neck dress and tuxedo, respectively.(PC: IG/@priyankachopra)

ALSO READ: Unseen picture of Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu from his birthday gets fans excited for SSMB 29

Here's what she captioned the post: “What a special day for so many reasons… @papakjonas @mamadjonas you both are such a wonderful example of love, honour and true partnership. Happy 40 years together ❤️ we love you so much @vimlaakhouri and Vimal ( mamu) you have so much love that you share with every single person around you. Thank you for always being in my corner. Happy 43rd anniversary. Happy birthday to the best of the best @joejonas Happy Independence Day my beloved India. With gratitude ❤️”

What was her style?

Priyanka Chopra served a luxe evening look in a satin dress with deep emerald colour. The dress featured a signature party-ready halter neckline, with a chic backless design. Keeping the overall styling elegant, her hair was styled in a bun. The only notable accessory that stood out from the otherwise minimalistic, sophisticated look was the addition of gold desi earrings with embedded green gemstone, matching the dress's colour. Nick Jonas wore a classic tuxedo, making the duo radiate hot couple goals.

If you are looking for couple outfit styling inspiration, take a cue from this celebrity pair, who balanced each other with elegant silhouettes. One can go for a bit of luxe shine, like Priyanka did with her shimmery dress, the other can opt for something more classic and tamped down, like Nick’s tuxedo, which is also perfect for a formal event.

On her work front

Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State opposite Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen with Zac Efron in Nicholas Stoller’s upcoming comedy for Amazon MGM Studios. The last time she shared screen space with Zac Efron was in Baywatch.

To read more about the movie, check: Priyanka Chopra announces next Hollywood project, teams up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron for a comedy