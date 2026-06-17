Waiting for the second season of Class? Here's the truth behind Netflix's shocking decision

Back in 2023, Netflix had officially renewed Class, the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Spanish drama Elite, for a second season, sparking excitement among fans. However, more than three years later, it has now come to light that the thriller has been quietly scrapped by the streaming giant, with the much-awaited second season no longer moving forward. Class was an Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite.

Class will not be back with another season Earlier this week, a list of Netflix shows that have been cancelled surfaced on social media, and Class was among the titles that caught fans' attention.

Class stood apart from the other titles on the list, as Netflix had previously greenlit a second season following the show's debut. However, the streamer later appears to have reversed its decision, quietly pulling the plug on the series despite its earlier renewal. After the release, the show got 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

Other shows on the cancellation list include Terminator Zero, Selling the City, Miss Governor, Strip Law, F1: The Academy and With Love, Meghan.

The Lincoln Lawyer is also among the multiple Netflix shows ending with its upcoming fifth season. The streaming giant has announced that the 10-episode fifth instalment will mark the conclusion of Mickey Haller's on-screen journey. The Abandons, starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, also won't get a second chance at Netflix.

In March 2023, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for season 2. Sharing the news on Twitter, Netflix India wrote, "We know how much you loved this course, so we signed you up for another exciting semester (heart eyes emoji) CLASS WILL BE BACK WITH A NEW SEASON! (red heart emoji)." The announcement came with a brief video, which showed clips from season one as the students of Hampton International are alerted about season two.