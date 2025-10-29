Bigg Boss 19’s Awez Darbar slams Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur: ‘Disgusting like always’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur has found strong support from fans and celebrities alike after her co-housemates Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri made comments about her body. Adding his voice to the criticism, former Bigg Boss contestant Awez Darbar also slammed the behaviour, calling their remarks “absolutely disgusting”. In recent live feed video, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were seen making comments on Ashnoor Kaur's body type.

Awez Darbar slams body-shaming remarks against Ashnoor

Awez took to his Instagram Stories to support Ashnoor. He did it by re-posting a video which was shared by Ashnoor Kaur’s team on her Instagram account.

The clip captures Ashnoor apologising for breaking a house rule while Farrhana Bhatt is seen shouting at her. The clip then shows Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Neelam Giri make remarks about Ashnoor's weight. Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz are also seen talking about her body type.

In the live feed, Tanya and Neelam were captured discussing Ashnoor’s appearance. Tanya was heard commenting that despite Ashnoor’s regular gym sessions, she appeared to have gained weight, while Neelam added that her daily workouts didn’t seem to be making any difference, expressing surprise over her weight gain.

In a recent episode of, Neelam asked Kunickaa and Tanya, “Jurassic Park dekhoge? (Will you see Jurassic Park?" pointing towards Ashnoor when she was standing with Pranit More. Following this, Kunickaa started laughing.

Awez reposted the video on his Instagram Stories with a message, “Disgusting remarks like always!!! But I know @ashnoorkaur is strong she will handle it with grace”.

Other celebs support Ashnoor

Earlier, actor Jannat Zubair had also extended her support to Ashnoor Kaur, 21. She also took to her Stories section and wrote, “A person's body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It's 2025. We should've evolved past body shaming by now. She's on that stage because she's talented, confident and unstoppable, not because she fits someone's idea of a "perfect body". Proud of you @ashnoorkaur for holding your head high and being You! (white heart emoji. (sic)"

Ashnoor's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra had also slammed Kunickaa, Tanya, and Neelam for their remarks. He shared, “Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you, @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial (sic)," along with a thumbs down emoji.

Latest update on Bigg Boss 19

Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Everyone inside the Bigg Boss's house, except Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj, is nominated for eviction. Following this, a lot of tension is brewing among contestants, with Kunickaa refusing to do her duties as a sign of protest. The show streams on JioHotstar every night followed by a telecast on Colors TV.