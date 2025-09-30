Salman Khan poses with Jannat Zubair in inside pictures from Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s baby shower. See pics

Jannat Zubair was among the many celebrities who attended Sshura Khan's baby shower, the wife of Arbaaz Khan. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of inside pictures from the intimate celebration, offering fans a closer look at the star-studded gathering held at Mercii in Mumbai. The star-studded event included family members and celebrities like Salman Khan and Nia Sharma. It celebrated the upcoming arrival of the baby after Arbaaz and Sshura's recent marriage.

Jannat shares pictures form Sshura's baby shower

In her heartfelt caption, Jannat wrote: “A beautiful day spent showering love on the mom-to-be and the precious life we can’t wait to meet.” The first photo in her carousel shows Jannat posing solo, followed by a sweet moment with the parents-to-be, Arbaaz and Sshura. Another image captures a candid selfie with Sshura, while a standout moment features Jannat looking effortlessly cool next to superstar Salman Khan. Additional snaps included other guests and a peek at the elegant venue décor.

The baby shower was a close-knit family affair attended by several members of the Khan family. Among those present were Salman Khan, Sohail Khan with his son Nirvan, Arpita Khan, and their mother, Sushila Charak. Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora, was also seen at the event. Celebrities like Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, and Nia Sharma added to the joyous celebration.

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2023 after a brief courtship.

About Jannat Zubair

Jannat has been in the industry for over a decade. She has starred in popular shows such as Matti Ki Banno, Best of Luck Nikki, Fear Files, Code Red, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. She has also been part of reality TV, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, and, most recently, The Traitors India, hosted by Karan Johar, where she finished in 8th place.