Elvish Yadav sparks dating rumors with Jannat Zubair after cozy Instagram post. See pics

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has set social media ablaze with speculation after posting a series of romantic photos with influencer Jannat Zubair. The pictures show the duo in affectionate poses, leading fans to wonder if a new celebrity couple is in the making. Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair's affectionate poses and poetic captions have fans questioning their relationship status, as neither has confirmed anything yet.

Elvish posts pictures with Jannat

In the photos he posted on Instagram, Elvish is seen wearing a white printed kurta, while Jannat stuns in a striking red sari. The caption accompanying the post read: "Tere dil me haq mera hai" (I have a right over your heart).

One picture shows Elvish holding Jannat by the waist, and another features a sweet car selfie taken by Jannat herself, with Elvish holding her hand as they appear to be out for a drive. The chemistry between the two is unmistakable, and fans have certainly taken notice.

As if the post wasn’t enough to spark curiosity, Elvish added a poetic comment under the photo: "Na yeh suraj dhalta hai, na aapke chehre ka noor." (Neither does the sun set, nor does the glow on your face fade.)

Fans react

The romantic tone didn’t go unnoticed, and fans immediately flooded the comments section with questions and reactions. “Are you guys dating?” commented a social media user. “Wait… what’s going on here?” said another. “Jannat & Elvish?? I didn’t see this coming!” commented another social media user. “After the s**t Ashish pulled a few months ago, this definitely screams PR for their upcoming MV,” wrote a social media user.

As of now, neither Elvish nor Jannat have officially confirmed if they are in a relationship or if the photos are from a shoot or project. However, the affectionate captions and gestures are keeping fans hopeful or confused.

Some users also pointed out that Jannat was previously rumoured to be dating fellow influencer Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), with whom she has collaborated on multiple occasions.

Elvish and Jannat recently appeared together on a celebrity cooking reality show, Laughter Chef Unlimited. While the duo didn’t hint at any relationship during the show, the Instagram post seems to be adding fuel to the fire.