Jannat Zubair on her love for the rains: Monsoon feels are unmatched

For actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani, the arrival of the rains brings back vivid childhood memories and moments of tranquillity and reflection in her adult life. Talking to us, Jannat reveals how the monsoon hold a special place in her heart. Jannat Zubair's HT City exclusive monsoon shoot

“I used to wait for my parents to pick me up from school during the monsoon. The best part was waiting for ‘that’ call where they tell you, that the school is shut due to rains,” Jannat shares, recalling her fond school memories. “Although I hardly attended school, I loved waiting there with no lectures - I miss those carefree days.” When she thinks of rain, mangoes come to mind, her favourite fruit. “I also love drives, regardless of the season,” she adds.

“But during monsoons, it’s a different experience altogether - soothing and enjoyable. With music playing, it feels like you’re having the time of your life, even in traffic,” she shares.

Jannat Zubair has a special spot in Mumbai she loves visiting during the rains, as she mentions, “Marine Drive is my go-to place, and Haji Ali is my absolute favourite.” She further adds, ”You can enjoy the monsoon without getting wet and still savor the food. I also enjoy going to Juhu beach, the Kala khatta gola and Pav Bhaji are my favourite.”

While she tries to eat clean most days, Jannat admits to indulging during the monsoon season. “Most days, I’m not eating clean, but I try to now. During monsoons, though, it’s all about enjoying. While at home, my mom makes the best pakora’s and I enjoy with a glass of cold coffee.” While Jannat enjoys rains, not everything about the season is enjoyable for her.

“I’m scared of thunderstorms, and the flies during the monsoon are irritating,” she confesses. Despite these drawbacks, the actor has a special affinity for the season, and music plays a big part in that. One particular song holds a special monsoon memory for Jannat - “Barso Re” from the movie Guru (2007). “When I was young, I loved that song and would imagine myself dancing like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” she says with a smile. “I’d love to recreate those steps someday.”

When it comes to dressing up during the monsoon, Jannat prioritizes comfort over style, especially at home. “At home, I’m all about comfort, regardless of the season,” she says. “I avoid wearing long dresses or pants, so a comfortable dress is ideal for me during monsoons.” Whether she’s lounging around the house or stepping out, Jannat’s approach to fashion is all about ease and practicality during the rainy season.